Xbox Series S will cost you R6999 locally

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on September 9, 2020
We just got word yesterday that the Xbox Series S, the smaller sibling to the Xbox Series X is real! Priced at a more affordable rate of $299 in the US, the console may have a few compromises in its build to hit that sweet spot but it’s still an impressive piece of hardware for households wanting to get a taste of next-gen technology without breaking the bank.

So what’s the local price? A very very tantalising R6,999.

That’s a next-gen console for less than a Nintendo Switch or a PS4 Pro. Nice.

Last Updated: September 9, 2020

