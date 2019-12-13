Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s next-gen console

Kind of looks like a boombox but I dig it. For the last couple of month’s the next-gen Xbox has been operating under the codename of Project Scarlett, a name that was bound to change as Microsoft finalised plans on the overall look, philosophy and internal design of a device that’ll pave the way for a new console cycle.

That prototype era is officially over, as Microsoft officially unveiled Xbox Series X at The Game Awards last night. Here’s the first trailer for it:

And here’s some quick tidbits of info!

Out of the Xbox, you’ll be getting game support for visuals at 4K and 60FPS, with 120fps being a definite possibility

Four times as powerful as the Xbox One X

Variable Refresh Rate and 8K visuals also being touted for the XSX

Auto Low Latency Mode and Dynamic Latency Input features to make the console more responsive

Xbox Series X has a next-gen SSD that will “virtually eliminate load times”

There aren’t too many changes to the included controller, because you can’t improve on perfection

What has been altered, is a slightly refined grip, a new Share button to grab game clips and sturdier D-pad based on the design of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

You’ll be able to use the controller on Xbox Series X consoles and Windows 10 PCs

The console can be setup in both a vertical and horizontal mode

Most importantly, backwards compatibility across all previous Xboxes.

It’l be out in the 2020 holiday season, so start saving now.

