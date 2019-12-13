Home Gaming Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s next-gen console

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s next-gen console

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on December 13, 2019
Xbox Series X

Kind of looks like a boombox but I dig it. For the last couple of month’s the next-gen Xbox has been operating under the codename of Project Scarlett, a name that was bound to change as Microsoft finalised plans on the overall look, philosophy and internal design of a device that’ll pave the way for a new console cycle.

That prototype era is officially over, as Microsoft officially unveiled Xbox Series X at The Game Awards last night. Here’s the first trailer for it:

And here’s some quick tidbits of info!

  • Out of the Xbox, you’ll be getting game support for visuals at 4K and 60FPS, with 120fps being a definite possibility
  • Four times as powerful as the Xbox One X
  • Variable Refresh Rate and 8K visuals also being touted for the XSX
  • Auto Low Latency Mode and Dynamic Latency Input features to make the console more responsive
  • Xbox Series X has a next-gen SSD that will “virtually eliminate load times”
  • There aren’t too many changes to the included controller, because you can’t improve on perfection
  • What has been altered, is a slightly refined grip, a new Share button to grab game clips and sturdier D-pad based on the design of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
  • You’ll be able to use the controller on Xbox Series X consoles and Windows 10 PCs
  • The console can be setup in both a vertical and horizontal mode
  • Most importantly, backwards compatibility across all previous Xboxes.

It’l be out in the 2020 holiday season, so start saving now.

Last Updated: December 13, 2019

