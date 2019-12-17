Xbox Series X name explained by Microsoft, still confusing

Last Thursday saw Microsoft unveil not only the title of their next-gen console which had been operating under the codename of Project Scarlett, but also the device itself. Fancy. Imposing. Able to be memed into the opening scene of 2001: A Space Odyssey with absolute ease. What’s in a name? Plenty! While people are generally smart enough to pick up on naming differences, it is vital to hammer home how different a new console really is by getting its branding right the first time.

In the case of the Xbox Series X, we’ve probably all been getting the idea behind that console completely wrong. Maybe. Kind of, look it’s weird. According to a Microsoft rep via Business Insider, the overall name of the next Xbox is…Xbox. “The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox,” said spokesperson explained.

And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X. Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future.

Crikey it’s too early for this and I still need my morning tea. If I’ve got this right, then it means that Microsoft’s next-gen is simply called “Xbox”, with the overall generation, or perhaps the more powerful console being called Series X. When Lockheart’s more budget-friendly version is announced, it might be named the Series Cheapskate or whatever according to the naming convention, with future model and iterative updates to the hardware all belonging to their own series of Xbox.

Does it make sense yet? It’s marketing buzzwords run amok yet again, but I think I’ve got a handle on how the next generation of gaming will work. We’ve gone from the original Xbox to the Xbox 360, from there we had the Xbox One and now we’re getting the Xbox in 2020. Easy. Maybe.

