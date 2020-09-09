Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 for R11,999 in South Africa

Xbox South Africa has just revealed the local pricing for the upcoming Xbox Series X and it’s better than everyone, except Geoff*, expected.
That’s R11 999 for the big boy Xbox Series X which is retailing in the land of the oppressed for $499 (R8300 direct conversion but only fools forget about the added costs of selling in South Africa)
They also made another huge announcement by stating that EA Access will be included in the Xbox Games Pass bringing with it a ton of incredibly popular titles and access to try any new EA title for free for up to 20 hours on release.
It’s a winning deal and one that is going to make the Xbox a hard console to pass up this Christmas time.
*Geoff predicted the price perfectly earlier this week
Last Updated: September 9, 2020