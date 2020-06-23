Yes, there will be blood and butts in Ghost of Tsushima

Will they be glorious? Will they glisten with honour and duty as the sun rises over ye olde Japan, clenched in firm preparation for the battles that lie ahead? I say thee probably. Ghost of Tsushima is a mere few weeks away from closing the door on Sony’s first-party efforts in the PlayStation 4 era, and you couldn’t have asked for a better game with which to sum up the last seven years of Sony’s current-gen ride.

A massive sandbox set in a feudal age of war and strife, Ghost of Tsushima is developer Sucker Punch’s bookend to their work on the PlayStation 4. What began with Infamous: Second Son (MAKE ANOTHER INFAMOUS DAMMIT), ends with a game that may not have superpowers but when you’re a kickass samurai who can easily shift into shinobi mode, powers are for chumps and chumpettes.

If you’re expecting Ghost of Tsushima to be a bloody game featuring Seymour Butts-san, then good news! That’s exactly what you’re getting. The ESRB ratings from the US have marked the game as a mature offering, one that has stabby sections, getting a head in life and gluteus maximus exposure. Cheers, VG247:

Players use samurai swords, poisoned darts, and bows to battle enemies in melee-style combat,” reads the ESRB description. “Some attacks result in dismemberment and/or decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man’s head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 22, 2020

Blood, gore and something else: GOLD! Sucker Punch has confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima has gone gold, meaning that work on the game is done. There’ll be some polish left to apply, but you won’t be seeing any release date delays unless you’ve ordered a copy from Takealot. OH SNAP SON!

