You can ride a badass Velociraptor with guns in the third Borderlands 3 expansion, Bounty of Blood

We’ve pulled off the heist of the millennium against a certain handsome jackass, attended a wedding with more tentacles than a hentai convention and now that the season is 50% done, Borderlands 3 is going back to its roots for its third expansion. Beneath the futuristic weapons, outer space travel and Claptrap screaming about stairs, Borderlands has always been a western t heart.

The sandy dunes of Pandora, the feel of filling your hand with Jakobs iron and that subtle twang of a guitar while you explore the wild west quadrant of the galaxy, that’s the feeling that Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption is going for. Taking plenty of inspiration from the spaghetti westerns of yesteryear, Bounty of Blood will see your vault hunter (it’s Zane isn’t it I mean he is the best) arrive in the small town of Vestige, ready to save the insignificant watering hole from the bandits that are terrorising it.

And score some sweet loot along the way as well.















You won’t be able to make use of Ellie’s catch a riiiiiiiiiide system in Bounty of Blood, as players will instead use a jetbeast hoverbike (imagine a Velociraptor armed to the teeth with what can only be described as an American level of weaponry) to fight back against the bandit beast-riders known as the Devil Riders. There’ll also be some deadly flora that can help you out in combat, such as Traitorweed that can be shot so that its pollens can turn nearby enemies on each other.

The other big western idea being slotted into this expansion comes in the form of bounties, who’ll offers some kickass loot of their own. All this and more, when Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption launches on June 25. In early June, there’ll also be a new Takedown event, this one titled Takedown at Guardian Breach in case you’re feeling up for a challenge that’ll have you shooting your way through enemy hordes and gravity-defying jump-pads.

The Borderlands 3 DLC has so far been chuffing good stuff. Not Tiny Tina playing Bunkers and Badasses or the Claptastic Voyage excellent, but good enough to devote a few hours into returning to that savage galaxy as you transform enemies into bloody chunks of refuse on the road. More cathartic than groundbreaking, there’s still a heck of a good time to be had in these episodic expansions.

