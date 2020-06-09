You might be able to summon digital gryphons and stuff in Cyberpunk 2077

The above headline is going to sound pretty bizarre if you’ve never tried the table-top Cyberpunk role-playing game. So before I dive into the latest bundle of rumours, let’s just clarify how hacking in Cyberpunk 2020 works, the universe Cyberpunk 2077 is based on. It’s a future where everyone has a computer in the face and a hard-drive for a thumb so hacking obviously takes on a much different form than what you might have seen in that very accurate scene in Navy NCIS from a few years ago.

Netrunners, the character class that makes the most abundant use of the Cyberspace, interpret the digital realm any way they want. So it could take the form of a Galaga styled shooter in space, an Elite Dangerous kind of space-travelling simulator or…a classic Dungeons and Dragons kind of maze.

Which is the means of interpretation clearly favoured by Cyberpunk 2077 developer CDPR if recent rumours are anything to go by. According to reports from Gamestar, players will be able to summon digital fantasy creatures when making use of the Cyberspace to help eliminate enemy hackers, which is super cool and really encouraging to know that CDPR is really committing to the more nuanced aspects of the source material. Of course, it’s just a rumour right now but I could see it being true. Other new nuggets dropped by Gamestar include the fact that over a thousand NPCs in the game have unique daily routines and that the melee combat system has been overhauled since last it was show off during last year’s gameplay demo.

Basically, this is just an article about how great Cyberpunk continues to sound, as if you needed to be hyped up any more. Honestly, I’m just really pleased that CDPR is drawing more from the table-top than they actually needed to, that just makes me real pleased as a big ol’ table-top roleplaying nerd.

