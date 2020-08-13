You won’t need Earth’s mightiest PC to run Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers may play like a checklist of live service game tropes, but it’s a damn good-looking assemblage of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Square Enix has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, which are about as standard as torn purple pants on a gamma-powered giant with staggering anger management issues.

Here’s what you’ll need at the bare minimum to run the game in patriotic potato mode, which also includes an optional 30gb “high-resolution texture pack” to make everything pop:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

And here’s what you’ll need to get the adventure underway in a more optimal condition:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

According to Square Enix, the 30gb texture pack will make “forests will feel lusher, the tundra more frigid, and AIM facilities all the more sinister to really bring the experience to life.” Ultra-wide resolutions are also supported and multi-monitor setups can also be toggled on. “There will be fully unlocked framerate to support extremely responsive 144hz gameplay on capable systems,” Square Enix added.

There will also be fully configurable keyboard and mouse controls with many customization options to tune them to your playstyle and the ability to seamlessly switch between controllers and keyboard/mouse and use our recommended controller configuration or have the option to fully customize their layout to your liking.

Graphically, that’s good! In terms of actual gameplay, I’m not entirely sold yet on the game, as the gorgeous beta left me wanting an experience that didn’t feel like it had cribbed Destiny’s homework. There’s an argument to be had though, that a few hours with the beta is nothing in comparison to what the end result will be once a few days of gameplay have been poured into it, so we’ll see when the game launches next month.

Galactus knows that this year can’t handle a repeat of Anthem.

