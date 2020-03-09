Your PC needs to be this brutal to run DOOM Eternal

I think, as the cool kids say, that DOOM Eternal looks absolutely fleek as a Tweet Fleet being given a proper yeet. I hate myself so much right now for succumbinng to grammatical peer pressure. Anyway, DOOM Eternal is out in a few days, and the most metal sequel of all time is looking rather pretty in action. If you thought the 2016 reboot was a slobber-knocker, then this version is going to melt your eyeballs with glory kills and Cacodemons being introduced to rage-charged buckshot wielded by an absolute madman with an undying thirst for violence.

You can just hear the overzealous moms right now, screaming for someone to please think of the children. On PC, you’re going to need some solid hardware under the hood if you want to get DOOM Eternal running at a brisk pace. Id Software have dropped the PC specs needed for the game, which you can peruse right below:

DOOM Eternal Minimum PC settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

DOOM Eternal Recommended PC settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

I’ve got a feeling that I’m going to need more than just a Voodoo 2500 graphics accelerator card for this one. In other DOOM Eternal news, take a look at this! Composer Mick Gordon nailed the first game’s soundtrack out of the park several years ago, hiding the number of the best within the audio DNA of DOOM and making for a rock-solid romp with which to tap your feet to as you waded through an ocean of blood.

He’s back for DOOM Eternal, but this time Gordon went full orchestra on the sequel and recruited almost two dozen metal singers to create the most brutal choir ever assembled. METAL!

I freakin’ love it. Not long to go now! March 20 is around the corner so as a gentle reminder here’s a look at the glorious guns you’ll wield inside of DOOM Eternal on launch day.

