Are you looking for a way to get money back on your shopping and grocery bills? Fetch Rewards is the #1 shopping rewards app that allows you to scan receipts and earn cash back on all of your purchases. It makes no difference which grocery store you visited or whether you ordered online or in person. With Fetch, you can scan your receipts for points, and redeem them for a free Amazon gift card, Visa gift card, or other gift cards from the top retailers.

Let’s look at how the Fetch Rewards app works, if it’s legitimate, and how you can get the most points and maximize your cash back rewards.

Is Fetch Legit?

Fetch is a reputable company that rewards customers with points for purchases made on their shopping receipts. It is ranked as a top 5 shopping app in the App Store and Google Play Store with over 13 million users, and the renown Motley Fool has named Fetch the “#1 Best Cash Back App for 2022.”

Fetch has a 4.8 rating in Apple’s App Store, and has been listed as a “Must Have Shopping App” and “Hot New App” by the Apple Editorial Team.

Fetch Rewards doesn’t cost anything to the user. So, how do they make money? Fetch partners with brands like Huggies and Pepsi, to feature their brands and give larger points rewards for purchasing their products.

With cashback apps, security is often a significant worry, which is not the case for this must-have shopping app. The business is an actual shopping application that helps users earn gift cards in exchange for uploading receipts. In 2021, 1.3 billion receipts were snapped by Fetch users, and they awarded $73.3 million in gift cards

How to Make the Most of Fetch Rewards

Let’s discuss using Fetch, now that you know exactly what to anticipate from it.

Download and install the Fetch Rewards: The app is available for free on iOS and Android devices. It’s also free to use, so go ahead, sign up and start snapping receipts. You can register with your email and password or log in with your Google or Facebook account.

Earn Points: Scan a receipt from a recent purchase to get points. Snap all of your receipts, from the gas station to your favorite store. To capture a clear image, make sure the edges are aligned, and the camera is focused. “Add Section” is a good option for long receipts. Select “Submit” after taking a photo of the complete receipt, and watch the points roll in.

Online orders count too! You can also safely and easily connect your Amazon and email accounts. With the push of a button, Fetch will scan your online receipts for even more cashback points.

(You could embed this video – https://blog.fetchrewards.com/how-to-earn-points-with-fetch-rewards-video-walkthrough/)[1]

Keep track of your points and expenditures: When you scan a valid receipt with the Fetch Rewards app , you’ll gain points and historical purchasing data. You’ll find charts on the Activity tab that will allow you to monitor where your scanned receipts came from, how much you spent, and when you spent it.

Refer a friend and earn even more points: Don’t forget that another way to earn tons of points is to refer your friends, family and coworkers (Annex Cloud explains why that works). If you put a lot of effort into it, you will become a points guru! You get points every time somebody uses your code, so always remember to refer your friends and family. You will earn at least 2,000 points for every successful referral, and even more during special events.

Redeem your Fetch Rewards points: By heading to the Rewards page and browsing through the options under Use Points, you can redeem points for free gift cards. You’ll notice a yellow ring around the dollar value of the free gift card you choose once you have enough points to exchange for one. Then click the “Get My Reward” button after setting the amount.

(You could mebed this video here – https://blog.fetchrewards.com/how-to-redeem-rewards-video-walkthrough/)[2]

Key Takeaway

Families, coupon clippers, students, and those looking to test new brands will benefit greatly from Fetch Rewards. The app makes it simple to earn free gift cards (from places like Walmart, Target and Starbucks) and discover cool new products.

Also, learn about Fetch Rewards hacks, tips and offers, and discover how to earn more points and free gift cards, with the Fetch Rewards blog. Find out how to redeem your rewards for free, get more gift cards, and earn cash back — while having fun.

(You could embed this video – https://blog.fetchrewards.com/how-to-earn-points-with-fetch-rewards-video-walkthrough/)

(You could mebed this video here – https://blog.fetchrewards.com/how-to-redeem-rewards-video-walkthrough/)

Last Updated: