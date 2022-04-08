How to Choose the Right Law Firm for Criminal Defense in Pennsylvania?

Legal fees. Time spent away from work. The willfulness of charges and potential consequences. All of these things and more can make choosing a criminal defense attorney a headache, especially if you’re just getting started in your legal process or if you’re new to the state of Pennsylvania. Don’t risk putting the wrong person on your case — use this guide to find an experienced, skilled law firm so that your future is secured!

In Pennsylvania, there are many law firms like josephlento.com that handle criminal defense cases for clients like you — but there are also many bad ones out there as well. Oftentimes, nobody will be able to tell which is which until they’ve already put someone’s future at risk.

Therefore, here is a guide for you on how to find the right law firm for criminal defense in Pennsylvania.

Ask for referrals from friends and family

Many of those who have managed to make it through the legal process successfully and are now happy clients are a testament to how much your friends and family can help. If you’re still new, ask old classmates at law school, your parents, a friend’s father, or your uncle. The good news is that you don’t have to go straight to the lead lawyer in the firm; instead, ask anyone suggested as they’ll all be able to provide you with some valuable information that will help you choose an experienced criminal defense attorney.

Check online reviews and testimonials

As with most things in life, when you want to find out whether or not a certain product is any good or not, you’ll often do your research. As such, it’s no surprise that plenty of law firms are getting their own pages on review websites just like Yelp and Google.

Make use of free consultation offered by law firms

One of the best things you can do is to schedule a free consultation with any firm you’re looking at. In this consultation, you can expect to discuss case details, as well as what they’ve managed to do for prior clients. If instances of success are found, that’ll encourage you to take their services.

Go through the work history and success rates

Even if none of the above are available, you can still at least look at their success rates by going on the internet. The good news is that this information is usually easy to come by. Simply go to an outside website or even just Google the law firm you’re looking at and you’ll find a wealth of information about their success rates.

