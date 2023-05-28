5 Most Popular Diamond Shapes for Engagement Rings

When seeking out the best diamond rings for engagements, even the most non-conforming, radical couples cannot decide which one to go for. And rightly so, since each diamond ring that you come across is breathtakingly beautiful.

Whether you’re planning to get engaged in a hotel ballroom or on a beach, your ring should be such that it makes a statement and speaks in a language only you and your better half understands.

If you’ve been overwhelmed by the plethora of options, knowing the most popular diamond cuts can make the decision-making process a little less daunting. From Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle, these diamond cuts have graced the fingers of many celebrities.

Keep scrolling to explore the five most popular diamond shapes for engagement rings and the celebrities who love them the most.

1. Round Brilliant-Cut

If you adore classic pieces, a ring with a round-cut diamond would be the perfect choice.

Cone-shaped with a rounded top, the round brilliant-cut diamond is the most classic that has been around for centuries. No surprise, with its exquisite facets and elegance, it remains a timeless option.

A round-cut diamond, with nearly 60 perfectly aligned facets, reflects white light exceptionally well and gives off the most brilliance.

Emily Blunt, Taraji P. Hensen, Chiara Ferragni, Miranda Kerr, and Emmy Rossum all rock the round brilliant-cut engagement rings.

2. Oval-Cut

Oval-cut diamonds blend a marquise’s length with the round cut’s brilliance.

Thanks to its perfectly symmetrical shape, the soft design creates an illusion of thinner, long fingers. Oval-cut diamonds pair well with any setting, and you get ample options to choose from. You can go for a simple solitaire or an exquisite hidden halo full of pave diamonds.

Or, why not make a statement by going for an oval-cut yellow color diamond? Leibish reports that yellow diamonds have become quite popular among brides-to-be throughout the world.

O’Connell also proposed to the famous actress Rebecca Romjin with a six-carat oval-cut yellow diamond ring.

Irrespective of whichever style you choose, your oval-cut diamond ring will be the star of the show.

As a word of caution: always visit a trusted jeweler to avoid ending up with a fake diamond ring. Just in case you need help, refer to Leibish’s guide, which contains pointers on identifying a real diamond from a fake one. If you keep the points in mind, rest assured you’ll purchase a real oval-cut diamond ring.

3. Princess-Cut

The princess cut is among the most exquisite diamond cuts known for its sparkle and contemporary style. More than 50 chevron-shaped facets make up this princess-cut diamond ring. No wonder it is touted as the “runner-up” after the round brilliant-cut diamond ring.

Princess-cut diamonds made their debut in 1979, but they are a newcomer to the engagement ring market. Many prefer it over diamonds of other shapes because it blends modern lines with a heritage feel.

Kate Bosworth and James Pressley are two notable celebrities who have been spotted wearing princess-cut diamond rings.

4. Cushion-Cut

Stepping back in time, the cushion-cut diamond reminds us of none other than Meghan Markle. Do you remember her engagement ring was once upon a time the most talked about celebrity sparkler? After that, cushion-cut diamond rings have made a roaring comeback, says USMagazine. Though ideal for a vintage-inspired setting, this cushion-cut diamond looks beautiful on a modern band.

Falling somewhere between the rectangular-shaped emerald cut and square-shaped princess cut, the cushion-cut diamond ring is a timeless choice.

Though exuding a complete old-world vibe, cushion-cut diamond rings aren’t as sparkly as round brilliant-cut diamonds. Leighton Meester and Kim Kardashian are two more celebrities who have graced the cushion-cut diamond engagement rings.

5. Marquise-Cut

The marquise-cut diamond certainly is one-of-a-kind, and its regal feel sets it apart from others. With a curved middle and dramatic pointed ends, this diamond looks flattering on any hand.

Do you know that the marquise cut dates back to the mid-1700s France’s King Louis XVI? This diamond is also referred to as Navette, which in French, means “little boat.” Of course, it has earned this name because of its elongated boat-like design.

As such, if you’ve been looking for engagement rings that give off a real vintage feel, a marquise-cut diamond ring will be the best bet.

Despite being centuries old, marquis-cut diamond rings have many fans, including Ashlee Simpson and Catherine Zeta-Jones (source). Even the husbands of Sofia Vergara, Bar Refaeli, and Kim Kardashian proposed to them with cushion-cut diamonds.

The Takeaway

There you have it! The five most popular diamond cuts for engagement rings.

If you’re looking for something that will never go out of style and be cherished for generations, round brilliant-cut diamond engagement rings will be the perfect pick.

But if you favor something that strikes an ideal balance between a modern look and a vintage feel, oval-cut diamonds are your best bet. Still unsure about which diamond shape to go for? Simply opt for marquise-cut or princess-cut diamond rings, as they make for perfect statement pieces.

