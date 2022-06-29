5 Surprisingly Affordable Cars for Women

For a decade, car manufacturers have been experimenting with cars suitable for both men and women. Habitually, men are more captivated by sports cars (see why here), whereas women like driving gorgeous-looking compact cars, says MarketWatch. Surprisingly, women are seen considering less on the performance and power while listing their car.

Not everyone can afford luxury cars; it uses lots of expenses. Alternatively, used cars are a solid option for women looking to experience an expensive car on their list. It’s risky to buy a used car that has a bad financial history. If you are in Australia, you are in safe hands with Revs Check Report. It helps you prevent all the trouble as it provides a detailed report on finance, write-off, and theft.

Nonetheless, here is a comprehensive five list of affordable cars for women.

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Since women are not much considerate towards performance; rather, they want comfort, Mitsubishi i-MiEV is for their needs. The car starts at $23,000, and the maintenance expense is also relatively low compared to other models of a similar segment in the market. The car runs on electricity, which tops near to 62 miles on a single charge overnight. The electric motor on the vehicle can generate 67 horsepower and torque of 196 NM.

The four-seat hatchback has enough space on the inside to provide you the comfort of your need. The smooth and comfortable is the catch for women wanting to buy Mitsubishi i-MiEV. Mitsubishi i-MiEV drives totally in an economy mode that gives you extra mileage in any road condition.

The vehicle meets every American safety standard and has airbags at the driver’s seat and the window. The real-wheel-drive setup keeps the car stable on the highway. Additionally, it is easy to maneuver in city traffic.

2019 Buick Cascada

Every year new car models are designed to match the preferences of women. It’s because women buying family-friendly, subcompact cars are increasing. On the list, Buick Cascada is no exception.

Buick Cascada offering open-air driving is not shy steering women on the road. It first arrived in 2016, and the 2019 model is about the same design with little rise in price value. The 2019 Buick Cascada is tagged at $33,070. You are still going to spend less than $40,000 in this sport-touring trim that is easy as any German Sedan for women. Cascada has got a large trunk for a convertible vehicle; if you lower the top, you get a lot of trunk space for baggage.

The Buick Cascada can produce 220 horsepower and torque of 207nM, suitable for safe and relaxed driving. The car gives 21 MPG in city rides.

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu is a great option if you are shopping for a mid-size Sedan. The Malibu offers great comfort and reliability with an affordable $21,625 price tag. It has been practically reengineered from their rear-drive architecture to the front-drive architecture to go toe-and-toe with other midsize family sedans.

The styling detail of the car somehow matches the ford fusion and the BMW design. Overall, the design is relatively beautiful and goes hand-in-hand with what women need. The fuel economy in Malibu has been gradually increased to offer 45 MPG in city and highway drive, which is still better than its competitors, Honda and Toyota.

The midsized hybrid Malibu’s peppy turbocharged engine can produce 250 horsepower and 352 nM of torque. The calibration provides linear power delivery best suited to women driving instances.

Ford Focus Electric

It’s always appealing to look at high-end, flashy electric vehicles out there, but really the important thing we need is the affordable electric motors everyone can use daily. It’s sometimes anxiety to talk about the range in electric vehicles, but with Ford Focus, you are in a safe hand. The Focus Electric is a 118 MPGe EPA-rated motor that starts base at $18,200.

If you are looking for a great fuel-efficient motor, Ford Focus Electric is what you are looking for. Ford Focus Electric is the first fully electric car developed by Ford. The interior styling of a vehicle is top-notch with leather finishes and a beautifully sculptured dash. It has got 33.5 Kw of lithium-ion battery and can generate 143hp and 184 lb-ft of torque figure.

The Honda 2016 Sedan

Since the Honda Sedan first debuted in 1973, tens of millions of these models are sold globally. The pioneer Honda Sedan is a wonderful motor to provide comfort and reliability at just $18,000. This car excels every other affordable car on the list with its pleasant handling, great mileage, and safety features.

The Honda 2016 Sedan is a fun to drive car best suitable for women who don’t really care much about high-end power and torque figures. The 2.0 Liter DOHC engine on Honda Sedan produces 158 horsepower and 138lb-ft of torque.

Whether you want fuel economy, comfortable drive, safety, or reliability, the above-mentioned list of cars is just what you need.

Last Updated: