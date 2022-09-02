Have Healthier Lifestyle – Things To Look Out For When Choosing A New Bicycle

When it comes to choosing the right bicycle, it cannot be easy because of the many options that you have, but the first thing you need to know is where you will be cycling; when you know this, you will be able to choose the right bicycle for yourself. In case you are not of an age where you can make the right choice for yourself, your parents must know where you will be cycling so that they can get you the right bicycle. Moreover, it would help if you remembered that there are so many bicycles out there, and every person has a different need for cycling.

First, you need to know what you want, like do you want to do tricks, race, or do something fast. When you know all these things, you will be able to buy the right bike for yourself (more info). Also, before you buy your bicycle, ask yourself questions like how long you will stay with your bike and when you know this, you will be able to buy the right bicycle to fit your needs.

Some of the things you need to consider before you buy your bicycle include;

Learn how to ride a bike

Before buying a bike, you should ask yourself questions like do I know how to ride a bike? If not, you should start on a basic single-speed bike with coaster brakes. These bikes are great because you don’t have to worry about shifting gears and front/ rear braking sequences. When you start with this bike, you will be able to learn how to ride a bike faster than starting with a complex bike.

Learn about the basic types of bikes

There are so many types of bikes you can choose from, and each bike offers different capabilities. It would help if you also bought a bike that fits the area you live in or where you will be cycling. If you live in the city, the best bike to buy is a bike built for roads, and when you live in a place where you can bike on trails, then a mountain bike would be the right option for you.

Decide between quality and costs

When searching for a bicycle, you have so many options to choose from depending on the amount of money you have, says Wikihow. When it comes to road bikes, they are better for commuting and speed, but they can be a bit expensive, mainly when it comes to the material and quality of the road bike you have decided to buy, according to LifeHacker. For bikes like cruiser and hybrid bikes, they offer you enough room to add your accessories.

Know the type of terrain you will be biking on

Most road and mountain bikes have gears and shifters, usually operated by some trigger. When biking on hilly terrain, the best bike is one that shifts gears. Regarding fixie bikes, they don’t have shifters, and they are usually lighter, faster and great for flat commutes. But for this type of bike, you need to have the right skills so that you can be able to ride it appropriately.

Parts and accessories

The moment you have chosen the bike you want, it’s time to focus on the parts and accessories that will come with your bike. Most bikes are sold with the parts needed for the bike and nothing else. If you want anything added to your bike, it’s you to choose what you want, and some of the things you can add to your bike are cages for water bottles, lights, pumps, locks, cycle computers and pedals.

Sizing up

When cycling, you want to be comfortable and to attain this, you will have to get a bike that is the right size. The good thing about bikes is that they come in four or five different sizes, making it easy to choose the right bike that fits you. An uncomfortable bike can make it uncomfortable for you as you cycle. Choosing the right size depends on factors like height, inseam length, riding experience and flexibility. When all these factors have been considered, and you have found the right bike, the next step is ensuring your saddle has been adjusted and fitted correctly.

Know where to buy your bike from

Knowing the type of activity you will be doing with your bike will make it easy for you to determine the shop you will go to. If you think of regular cycling, the best store for you is a specialist bike store or an online bike shop but be very careful when shopping from an online store.

Conclusion

When buying a bike, you won’t be faced with its appearance and colour only because so many things need to be considered to get the right bike for yourself.

