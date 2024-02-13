Sightseeing in San Francisco Rented Car

San Francisco, located in the Northern part of California, is not only a business hub but also rich in tourist spots. What better way to discover the hidden gems of this city than to take your rental car to San Francisco airport down to your hotel and off to your listed itineraries? Driving a car is more recommended as it takes you to far-off places where public transportation can’t. Below are just a few of the tourist spots that you can visit when you’re around the area.

Napa and Sonoma Wine Country

If you are a wine lover, this is a great place to visit and indulge. Even if you don’t drink wine, you can skip the wine tasting and just enjoy a tour around the vineyards. You also get to visit the barrel rooms where the wines are being aged for years giving it its distinct taste. In addition, you also get to learn about the wine-making process. If you are bringing your rental car with you, you can either spend a full day moving from one vineyard to another. If you are spending half a day, you can enjoy a tour across the vineyard and then grab lunch at the Sonoma Square Plaza. You don’t get to enjoy picking some grapes or tasting wines but also the scenic rolling hills.

Yosemite and Giant Sequoias Trip

For active travelers who love outdoor escapades, this is a must-try. Take your rental car and drive from San Francisco to Yosemite National Park. If you want to make the most out of this trip, it is recommended to spend a full day. For those who have more time to spare, an overnight camping trip is also fun. For those who plan to hike out, make sure to bring some essentials with you. Bring your water, snacks, and some spare clothes and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Yosemite Valley. Do not forget to stroll where the giant sequoias are located. A selfie with Yosemite Falls in your background is all worth taking. There are other stops where you can take photos. Some of these are Tunnel View, Bridalveil, and El Capitan spot. This experience is an excellent story that you can tell friends and family when you get back home.

Volkswagen Bus Tour

This is another unique tour experience if you are a lover of vintage cars. The San Francisco tour includes a collection of vintage Volkswagen Bus. If you want a break from driving your rented car, you can travel across San Francisco retro-style. If you opt to take the afternoon tour, some agencies do offer locally-curated beer and wines. Make friends while you are on tour and enjoy some retro music while enjoying the beautiful scenery of San Francisco city.

San Francisco Sunset Cruise

Are you looking for someplace romantic to bring your significant other? Take your car near the San Francisco Bay area and book a sunset cruise. Enjoy watching the sunset together with some romantic music in the background. The tour usually lasts for 90 minutes. You get to enjoy the view of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the San Francisco skyline. Regardless of whether you are visiting in the summer or winter months. You still get to enjoy this tour.

Muir Woods National Monument Trip

Get your rented car at National Car Rental and head your way to Muir Woods National Monument (more details). Those tall redwood trees are the perfect background for a memorable picture. These redwood trees are considered the world’s tallest living things. That’s a pretty nice trivia, right? For the adventure-loving type, there are plenty of routes you can choose from. There are about 6 miles of trails within this place but it is warm because there might be no cellphone signal. If you have more time, you can extend your adventure toward the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Mount Tamalpais State Park, and The Marin Headlands.

These are just five of the things that you can visit while driving a rental car around the San Francisco area. There are still plenty of things to do and places to eat to fully learn about the city. Make sure to talk to some locals too and make friends as you travel. One of the best ways to learn about a place is to talk to people living there. Have a great time exploring San Francisco!

Last Updated: