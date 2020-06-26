Friday Debate – What are the best pizza toppings?

There is no meal finer than a pizza. Forged by Hephastus himself many centuries ago, Italy’s greatest contribution to the world was a dish that stood the test of time. Baked dough, tomato sauce and a heaping dollop of cheese, all fused into one almighty creation that could defy the heavens with its unrestrained flavour and constant evolution.

Show me someone who doesn’t like a steaming hot slice of pizza, and I’ll show you a person who’s tired of living. The beauty of a pizza, is that it’s capable of meeting any taste. Or lack of it if you order from Romans, according to everyone around me who won’t stop looking at me with MAXIMUM JUDGEMENT EYES!

You can be a vegan or a carnivore, you can create a paradox with toppings or paint a culinary picture of pizza enhancements with your dish of choice when you place an order. Heck, some of you even love Hawaiian pizza and I’m not even going to sit here and shake my head in disbelief over your love of pineapple on your dish. Besides, your parents have already told you how much of a disappointment you are to them for making that choice. HEYOH!

So here’s the question: What’s a great combination of toppings on a pizza? Which flavours complement each other perfectly? If I’m headed down to my local Morro in Newton Park, what should I put on my cheese? Should it be thin base or thick, tomato sauce beneath the gouda stuff or BBQ sauce? I’m hungry now dammit, so give us all some ideas that’ll go straight to our thighs once we’re done reading this.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Critical Hit as an organisation.

Last Updated: