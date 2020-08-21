Friday Debate – What’s your most useful PC lifehack?

Computers: They’re useful, powerful and often incredibly confusing to use. Easy to learn and challenging to master, a PC in the hands of a master probably looks like witchcraft. Here’s an example for you: I’m helping my father grab some information online, and I’m standing behind him and wishing he’d use more than one tab to do his research.

“Dad, why don’t you just open up another tab?”

“A what now?”

“A tab. Just press CTRL+T DAD I SAID THE CTRL KEY WHHHYYYY”

You’ve probably had a similar conversation with your parents, groaned as they typed in a command using a single finger dragged across the entire keyboard and then felt like a glorious god when they expressed shock and awe at how quickly you could do the same task. All those shortcuts or lifehacks we makeuse of, we most likely also take for granted these days. Alt + TAB to switch between windows, CTRL+C to copy text over and then paste instantly with CTRL+V.

Those are the basics though, the mere tip of the keyburg. There are so many useful functions at our literal fingertips and online, that many people don’t know of. You can copy and paste text without formatting by pressing CTRL+Shift+V, you can quickly grab the pornsite that you hurriedly closed when your mom walked in, by pressing CTRL+Shift+T you pervert.

Did you know that your laptop will charge quicker if you leave it in airplane mode? Maybe there;s a song you just heard that you’re desperate to discover the origins of. Sing or hum the tune into Midomi, and you’ll have an answer. Heck, I’ll even give you an example of just how mentally lazy I am. I was recently tracking a parcel, but the website I was using didn’t commit the tracking number to its cookies or whatever. Point is, I had to enter the tracking number every single time I wanted an update. So I did what any normal person would do:

I made a blank text document on my desktop, named it to the tracking number, pressed F2 on it whenever I needed said number and copied the highlighted text from there. One quick paste in the browser and I had an update. What’s your favourite lifehack though? What’s an example of PC MacGuyvering that you reckon more people should know about? Share the knowledge, and pop a comment below detailing your genius in getting tasks done quicker and easier.

