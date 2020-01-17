Friday Debate – Which no good truly awful bad games deserve an HD Remake?

The Last of Us. Crash Bandicoot. Tomb Raider. Sleeping Dogs. I could go on and on, but the point I’m trying to make here is that these games all share two things in common: They’re all chuffing good to play and they received HD remakes a few years after they original debuted. Some of these games got some fancier textures, others got a hefty bump in resolution and most bundled some extra post-launch DLC into the mix to create a definitive package.

Are these HD remakes a quick cash grab from some developers! Probably! But they’re also important slices of digital entertainment, restored to prime form and given a new shot at life that preserves their glory for new audiences. Good games deserve to be resurrected and taken care of in this way, spreading joy and cementing their legacy for future generations to come.

Which is all well and good, but I’d also like to see absolute crap given that love as well. I’m not talking games that were one sought-after feature away from greatness. I’m talking the controversial and the damned, the hyped and the disappointing. The games that time forgot but should be hauled out of storage and thrust into the hands of unaware gamers.

Heck, I’ve played more than my fair share of them: Neverdead is still a great idea hampered by…everything and the worst use of Megadeth ever:

Rogue Warrior is an example of trying to disguise mediocre gameplay with so much swearing that the only way to properly describe it is to leave a clip from Spongebob Squarepants embedded below:

The less said about Aliens: Colonial Marines, the better:

And who could forget the horror that is X-Men: Destiny? I wish I could!

Bad games, bad times my dudes. Still, I’d be morbidly curious to see these games dug up out of their graves and given a brief chance to stink up the joint with their rotting features which were already a mess when they were first released. What trash from yesteryear would you like to see thrown into an HD remake machine and hammer the 4K button on? Sound off below.

