We’re taking a short break, but we’ll be back before you know it!

Folks, welcome to the end. The end of the year, the end of the decade and the end of Critical Hit…for a few days at least. Ha, suck on that egg of disappointment, various groups who want us gone because we’re just too dang cool. With Xmas around the corner, news drying up quicker than a Joburg dam and our batteries running low, it’s time for the Critical Hit gang to take some much needed time to refuel our creative tanks.

So for now, expect a dearth of posts. I’ve still got a few lined up in the schedule for now, but otherwise we’re off to go chill. I’m taking my first proper vacation of the year, I’ve got some cosplay projects to work on and I’m going to miss you lovable rogues as I face the horror of gah family get-togethers. There might be some stuff in the interim, but for now we’re done until after new year’s.

So from all of us here at Critical Hit, Geoff, Kervyn, Tracy, Noelle, Craig, Trevor, Glenn, Brad, Sam, Alessandro and myself…thank you for sticking around. We’re writers because we love throwing out words on the stuff that makes us so passionate, whether it be video games, movies or anything else that pop culture encompasses today, but all of our articles would mean nothing without you guys. You’re our audience, you’re the reason why we get up at the ungodliest of hours to cover news, do interviews and spend many an hour cracking out feature content.

So go have a good one! Run fast, laugh hard and be kind. We’ll see you all in 2020.

