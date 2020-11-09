Asmodee launches Connect & Play to help play their board games remotely

2020 has been a particularly tough year for board gamers thanks to COVID-19. While many video gamers can still get their thrills of competitive play online, for board gamers cooperative playing has been a far more difficult affair.

All this has meant that to ensure gamers can still get their needed cooperative play in, they’ve needed to be quite innovative with how they go about playing the game. Board game publisher Asmodee is looking to help with a new Connect & Play initiative which provides new rules and instructions on how many of their games can be played online via video-conferencing sessions so that they can keep their sessions going.

This comes following the success of their recent Print & Play initiative, which opened up many free downloadable board games that are available to play, making it easier for more people to get involved in playing the different games if they don’t mind not having the production value that comes along with it. The combination of these two services will help people to print the different components they need to play and then duplicate the feeling of playing on the bords in their own respective homes, while still playing with their friends online.

It’s a great idea by Asmodee and it’s terrific to see the company supporting the gamers in this way even if they aren’t getting any immediate financial gain out of the equation. Though no doubt the more people that do play the game, the more sales they will likely get.

