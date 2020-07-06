Be the last wrestler standing in this new Royal Rumble Card Game

Are you ready to rumble? As someone who isn’t typically a fan of wrestling, I am generally not ready to rumble. However, just because I don’t quite see the appeal of men fighting each other in a ridiculously scripted manner, doesn’t mean I don’t see the appeal of playing a pretty decent card game that looks a lot more fun.

WWE has teamed up with Ravensburger to bring the action of the Royal Rumble to a card deck, through a new game that allows up to ten players to face off as one of 30 fan-favourite Legends including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, the Undertaker and Andre the Giant. The game will see players use hands of Action cards—including attacks, defences, and signature moves—to deal damage and throw each other over the top rope. Eliminated Legends are then replaced with new ones from the deck. When the Legends run out, the last player standing is the champion, much like the original rules in the Royal Rumble!

Fans of wrestling will no doubt love the nostalgic throwbacks to many wrestling legends and their signature moves, along with additional aspects of “Cheap tricks” like piledrivers and punches that can be stopped by Ref cards. In addition, standard attacks can also be boosted by chairs, ladders and more. A metallic Titleholder token also gets passed between players as they throw Legends over the top rope.

What this game will no doubt miss for fans is seeing the actual action take place, though no doubt friends can team up to pull off the moves once they are able to play together again and add even more fun to the proceedings. After all, if you’re going to take your best friends out in the game by hitting him with a chair, why not do it in real life too and increase the laughs (Note – please don’t really do this).

WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game is releasing to the US on July 26 and will cost $19.99. Local release dates and pricing have not been confirmed yet, though expect the cost to significantly increase once it does find its way here.

Last Updated: