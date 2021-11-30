At present, we can’t imagine our life without computers and smartphones, so we use them for nearly any work: creating video presentations, capturing and storing important data, learning new skills, and interacting with teammates. Needless to say that there are cases when we need to record the material on our screens, we traditionally use Fn + Print Screen (on Windows – see here) or else Command + Shift + “3” (for macOS – more info) to capture the information we need.

However, for more complicated tasks, such as recording your screen, it won’t be enough to utilize these options. That’s where the screen recording software can come in handy: it enables capturing your computer screen with the list of different video tools and features, and in some cases, even provides the standard tools for simple video editing.

In this article, we’ll provide you with cogent reasons on why you should start implementing the screen recording applications into your workflow and how it can improve your daily performance from day one.

Let’s get this started!

#1 Analyze the Employee Performance

One of the most notable benefits of screen recording software is that you can easily analyze the working performance from the outside. For example, as a business owner, you are concerned about improving the list of internal processes, including customer service, employee work, productivity, etc. By analyzing the screen captures, you can better understand the issues or difficulties your employees are facing each day and either eliminate or resolve those problems.

For example, you’ve noticed the customer service team has a long time of response. After analyzing their screen captures, you might notice there are too many client requests to process per employee, and they’re literally torn between responding to each. Thus, to reduce their workload and improve the quality of customer service, you’ll probably come up with enlarging your customer support team.

#2 Protect the Sensitive Material Recorded

The screen recording software also comes in handy when you need to protect sensitive data and comply with the various policies. As an example, you may need to implement password protection to the data for meeting the PCI and HIPAA requirements.

Professional screen recording software can securely protect your captures with a password, which means the important data becomes accessible only for a limited range of persons. Moreover, another benefit from utilizing the screen recorders with data protection feature is a must for blocking the cyberattacks and preventing data leaks.

#3 Provide the Effective Employee Training

According to the research, even for the small to medium businesses onboarding 100 new employees each year, the employee onboarding can cost more than $40,000 per year. Furthermore, these costs don’t include recruitment and training spendings!

In fact, utilizing the screen recording software to capture video on your screen and significantly eliminate the onboarding costs. By creating a comprehensive knowledge database, it becomes much easier to loop your new staff in the essential parts of business processes they’ll be involved in, introduce their main responsibilities and clear out the important aspects of their work. For example, this can include:

Detailed how-to videos

Comprehensive guidelines

Common problems’ analysis & troubleshooting videos

Workspace building guides

Learning & training tutorials

These are only a few of the options you can use to boost your employee onboarding with screen capturing material prepared. However, once the captures are done, you’ll get the eliminated time, effort, and costs for your business!

#4 Create a Powerful Knowledge Database

In keeping with the theme of screen capture material, it’s a great idea to store all the videos shot in a cloud drive. With a bit of time and consistency invested, this simple yet effective trick allows creating informative guides and sharing the knowledge with your team.

For example, you can start with the “How to record video on PC” or “How to use the remote access app” and develop a list of tutorial video captures that can improve the employees’ productivity or simplify their workflow as a result. The so-called self-learning knowledge database can surely come in handy when improving personal skills or boosting expertise in a certain aspect of work.

#5 Keep the Important Material for Future Use

However, that’s not only the guides, how-tos, and tutorials that can be captured with the screen recorders. If you’re going to have an important meeting with your client or record the material for future use, using the recorders like Apowersoft or Icecream Screen Recorder can be a thing.

Not only does the screen recording software enable saving the content of your screen captures, but it also allows you to set a scheduled recording option, which means none of the important things will be missed. Thus, even if you’re missing a meeting with your client, you still can be devoted to the insights introduced there!

#6 Simplify the Troubleshooting Process

It often happens that you or your employees are experiencing certain problems with the working equipment that needs quick troubleshooting. Luckily, this problem can be resolved by IT specialists, but how can you describe what sort of issue you’re actually having?

That’s where the screen capturing software comes into play: it enables recording your screen or making a full (or partial) screenshot you can easily save on the cloud drive or insert directly into the email to your colleague. Thus, you’ll need less time for dedicating the team member to your problem and get a quick response of how this can actually be fixed.

In fact, sometimes it takes only a few minutes to resolve the system error, which can be done without the offline presence of a computer expert!

#7 Enhance the Teamwork

In the times of the remote working model’s wide popularity, more and more companies have switched traditional offline meetings to virtual ones. This is more time-effective and doesn’t require that many bothers like driving to the office, adjusting the working schedule, etc. – all you need for the presentation is to press the “join a meeting” button on Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet.

However, if you have an urgent business that requires your presence, you’ll certainly need to choose: either stay present to get the information captured or skip the meeting and ask your teammates to recall the main aspects mentioned there. Luckily, with the scheduling feature on the screen recording software, you can easily get the entire meeting recorded even if you don’t have access to the computer!

Moreover, by using the screen capturing apps, the recordings of each meeting with your team, coworkers, or clients can be stored on the cloud drive for later usage. This trick can not only improve the performance of your team but also allows its members to always stay updated about the latest events in your company and set up a more flexible working routine.

Wrapping Up

To conclude, utilizing a high-quality screen recorder such as one that’s developed by Movavi can significantly enhance your productivity and eliminate the time needed to get the important materials recorded. You can analyze employee work, create effective training videos, record online events, and even more advanced, such as finger-print scanning – all this using a single screen capturing tool.

Now that you know how essential it is to employ a powerful video capturing software in your working routine. Still, have any doubt?

Download the chosen video software to your machine and check all the features yourself!

Last Updated: