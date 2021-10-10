9 Android Apps That Can Significantly Enhance Your Internet Speed

Internet users are increasing daily. This means that the bandwidth is being divided, which may result in slow internet speed. Quite often, people complain that they receive slow internet speed during peak hours because many users are online at that time. So, to help you deal with this problem, we have compiled a list of nine applications that can enhance the performance of your internet connection significantly.

Internet Booster & Optimizer

This app is designed to improve your internet browsing experience, so that you can complete your tasks in a timely fashion. You obviously cannot increase the speed of your connection because your service provider or your package subscription determines it. However, the factors that affect the speed of your connection are something you can deal with. This is where Internet Booster & Optimizer comes in to save your day. This app automates a series of commands and automatically sets your browser as your system’s priority, making sure that you get the most out of your internet service. In addition to this, the app pauses all the secondary processes, cleans the RAM and cache, and improves the overall performance of your device.

Faster Internet 2X

Still facing the problem of slow internet? Download and install Faster Internet 2X to increase the speed of your connection. This particular app uses special scripts to boost the speed of your internet service. Furthermore, it also enhances the signal reception so that your device can easily catch the Wi-Fi signals and stay connected to the internet. The developers of the app claim that it works best when you reboot your system after the installation.

Free Internet Speed Booster

Internet Speed Booster is by far the most popular speed enhancer in the Android world. So, if you are experiencing poor internet speed, then this is the best solution for you. The app is known to improve your internet speed by 40-80%, which is quite an amazing feature. Moreover, it also helps decrease the ping rate so that you can carry on with your tasks uninterruptedly.

Internet Speed Booster 3G & 4G

When using mobile data, this app can help you boost your internet speed over 3G and 4G networks. You can improve the performance of your connection by 30-40%, which is significant for most users. Users can ominously reduce buffer-time when watching HD movies with this application.

Internet Speed Meter Lite

This is the best app to monitor your online activity. It displays the internet speed on the status bar of your device and in addition to this, it also shows the amount of data that you have consumed. Internet Speed Meter Lite makes it easier for you to manage the apps that are eating up your bandwidth.

Internet Speed Booster

This is an excellent application to optimize your internet connection. So, if you are experiencing slow internet speed with your Wi-Fi, download and install this app with AT&T Internet right now and reap the benefits of its amazing features. With the AT&T internet services, you will be able to download the application within seconds, click here to check its offers. Internet Speed Booster accelerates your connection speed by eliminating all the background apps so that your system can focus on the task at hand, hence allowing you to enjoy faster internet speed.

Network Signal Speed Booster

This particular app analyses your 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity on your smartphone and enhances the performance with just one click. The app has been tested on several devices and is known to have worked well for numerous users.

Network Master

You can use this app to seamlessly enjoy videos and online games. Network Master is available on the app store for free and users are quite satisfied with its performance. After analyzing your system, the app will limit the use of background apps and will ensure that authorized apps get all the bandwidth so that the user can maximize his/her internet browsing experience.

Speedify

Speedify enables you to combine your 4G and Wi-Fi connections for better speed and more bandwidth. In case your Wi-Fi network is not working properly, Speedify will automatically detect and switch to the cellular network without skipping a beat so that the user does not lose his/her precious data.

These applications can help you improve your internet speed for a better online experience.

Last Updated: