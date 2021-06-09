Apple makes minor changes to iPadOS and watchOS

Along with many big changes to iOS 15, Apple was also keen to show off some additional featuring coming to its iPadOS 15 and its ‘increasingly popular watchOS 8, which is powering its apple Watches.

iPadOS 15

On the iPadOS, there wasn’t anything exciting to show off, though it is clear that apple wants its iPads to be taken more seriously as productivity tools rather than time wasters with improvements to its split-screen mode to increasing people’s ability to multi-task and ultimately do more. This includes making access the split screen mode far easier and different settings that allow you to configure the split screen experience into a way that works best for your productivity.

iPadOS will also be getting better home screen customisation, to allow for better placements of widgets and a reduction in the clutter, to allow people to access the information they need, especially during a busy day. There will also be a standalone Translate app coming to iPadOS and a new QuickNote feature that will let you attach notes to webpages and other areas of iPadOS, making them easier to get back to.

watchOS 8

As for watches, the focus remains purely on improving its effectiveness at tracking health and wellness, with new apps for mindful, tai chi and pilates, and an improved ability to track your respiratory rate while sleeping and notify you if it’s outside of your normal patterns.

There will also be host of new watch faces and the ability to use a photo taken with your iPhone and layer text and other information behind your picture-perfect mugshots. There will also be more shortcuts to commonly used devices and the ability to view camera feeds from security cameras, to help you integrate your Apple Watch into your daily life and all the different smart devices you have. And in case you ever need to time more things at once, there will be concurrent timers available which should be useful for helping to organise our day and keep track of the time spent doing different things. Though, it sounds far more appealing to do nothing instead.

Apple might not be winning any ground-breaking innovation prizes with these new features, but in making small evolutions, it is still staying ahead of most of its competition with regards to features that make their overall ecosystem far more powerful.

