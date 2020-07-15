Apple’s new ARM MacBooks to begin production later this year

Apple has already unveiled their plans to move to its own ARM-based silicon, to gain even more control over their hardware and probably eke out even more optimised performance in the process. Now, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has detailed (via 9to5Mac ) exactly what those new laptops could look like.

In his report, Kuo expects that a new ARM-based 13.3-inch MacBook Air model along with new 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are all hitting production before the end of the year to be ready for shipping at the start of 2021. These devices will all come with new Mini-LED displays, offering far better contrast than the MacBook line-up’s existing LCD displays along with smaller bezels, making the 14-inch models the same size as current 13-inch models.

According to the reports though, it doesn’t look like we can expect new iMac’s running with the new chipsets just yet. However, developer kits produced by the company have seen the new silicon installed into Mac mini enclosures, but this hardware is meant primarily to allow developers to get their apps up and running on the company’s new ARM-based Macs. Apple says it expects the transition to its own chips to take a total of two years and it’s clear that the more powerful iMac processors may require some extra time.

The report also doesn’t detail the speed of these processors and exactly how much extra performance Apple is hoping to extract out of their newly redesigned chipsets. If they are expected to release early next year, then expect news on that in the near future so that the company’s normally excellent marketing can start to kick into gear.

