Asus ZenBook Flips are now available in South Africa

Not every laptop needs to be specced for gaming, and if you’re looking for a reliable workhorse that you can use to haul your entire digital office around with you, good news! The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is finally getting a local release, in case you were in the market for a device that can also transform itself into a handy touchscreen machine.

That’s the main trick of this notebook, that comes equipped with a a 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen, up to 14 hours battery life, and some reliable hardware. As for how much it’ll cost, prices will start at R19,999 at Incredible Connection. Here’s what your moolah gets you, according to the official spec sheet:

Performance

ZenBook Flip 13 is powered by the latest Intel 11th gen CPU with a hybrid power mode. It can operate as default clocks providing enough power for everyday tasks and saving battery life. But it also can boost and give up to 40% of power increase for demanding tasks. We never had anything similar in a mobile CPU before.

Typing Comfort

Developing a laptop chassis, we try to make it more compact and light. At the same time, we push to keep the highest typing comfort and that is how Edge to edge keyboard was born. It provides the same exceptional keycap distance of 19.05 mm as the desktop keyboard

Extreme battery life

It is one of the most important features users consider when they choose a new laptop. And the bar is getting higher every year. ZenBook Flip 13 provides up to 14 hours of battery life which is an outstanding result for a super thin and light ultraportable laptop!

Precision touchscreen

ZenBook Flip 13 is equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen, featuring slim 3.9 mm bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop’s footprint.

Artists, photographers and designers will love the possibilities offered by the NanoEdge display when combined with the optional ASUS Pen and Windows Ink. The high-precision touchscreen is fully compatible with the ASUS Pen’s 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, providing an upgraded experience that makes ZenBook Flip 13 the perfect choice for casual creativity, note-taking and intuitive editing in any supported app.

TUV Rheinland

TUV panel certification guarantees harmful blue light reduction and flicker free image display. Blue light damages eye retina during continuous looking into the screen. At the end it makes you feel tired. TUV certified panels prevent this issue. It is good for your kids too.

Not too shabby at all. The Asus ZenBook Flip is now available, and I’ll have a review of another Asus heavyweight that I’ve been testing out:

Last Updated: