Have you lost data from your M2 Chip Mac? Don’t freak out, we will help you to recover your deleted data. Though methods to recover lost data from M2 Macs are quite difficult to implement, but not impossible at all. Apple provides an in-built technique by which this task can be made much easier. To easily perform M2 chip recovery, there are several methods by which you can restore lost data from Apple Silicon M2 chip Mac.

Whether it’s due to accidental deletion, system crashes, or any other unforeseen circumstances, it is always possible to recover data from M2 Macs. Here, in this article, we will provide some best methods to recover data from M2 Mac with help from stellarinfo.com.

Common Reasons for M2 Mac Data Loss Issues

Before you apply Mac data recovery methods to restore deleted data on M2 Mac, it is important to find the exact cause of such data loss issues. Some main reasons that lead to data loss on an M.2 Mac:

Accidental Deletion: You may have unintentionally deleted important files or folders from your device which lead to data loss issues.

Disk Formatting: When you format the M2 drive without proper backup, it leads to complete data erasure.

System Crash: If there is a sudden system crash or hardware failure due to any reason, it corrupts all your device data or even makes them inaccessible.

Partition Loss: This is also one major cause of data loss issues on M2 Mac. If partitions on your device's drive get lost or corrupted, you may fail to access its stored content.

Virus/Malware Attacks: Malicious software such as viruses or malware can damage files and lead to data loss issues.

Now that you are familiar with the possible causes for the data loss issues on your M2 Mac, now let’s check some best methods to recover data from it.

Quick Methods to Recover Files on M2 Mac

In this part of the blog, we will provide you with some easy methods to retrieve files on M2 Mac using the Mac default utilities or using Mac data recovery software, such as Stellar Data Recovery Professional for Mac.

Method 01: Use Time Machine Backup

Before applying any recovery method to restore deleted files on M2 Mac, you need to check if you have created any Time Machine backup before file deletion. If you have previously set up Time Machine on your Mac, go through the following steps to restore your data using Time Machine backup:

Firstly, connect the external drive that contains the Time Machine backup to your M2 Mac.

Press the Power button on your Mac to enter the Recovery Mode.

Now, from the Loading startup window that appears on your screen, click the Options button and then tap Continue.

After that, click Restore from Time Machine from the macOS Utilities window.

Go through the on-screen instructions to complete the restoring process.

Method 02: Recover File Using Share Disk Utility

If you don’t have a recent Time Machine backup, then try to recover deleted data on M2 Mac using Share Disk Utility. All you have to do is:

To start this method, you need to connect your M2 Mac to another Mac using a Thunderbolt cable (more details).

Turn off the unbootable M2 Mac and then press the Power button until the startup options appear.

Choose Options , then click Continue to enter macOS Recovery Mode.

, then click to enter macOS Recovery Mode. Now, click on Utilities and then choose Share Disk.

After that, you have to select the startup disk and click Start Sharing .

. Launch Finder on the Mac connected to your M2 Mac and tap Network.

Double-click the detected M2 Mac and go to connect As, and then click Guest and tap Connect button.

Method 03: Use Professional Data Recovery Software

If somehow the above-mentioned best methods to recover data from M2 Mac fail, you can try using a data recovery software to get your deleted files back. Among several such recovery tools, Stellar data recovery professional for Mac will be our best choice. This Mac data recovery software supports the recovery of all the files deleted from your M2 Mac in a minute.

Before you know the recovery process to restore your lost file, let’s check some excellent features which make Stellar data recovery professional tool best for your data recovery on M2 Mac:

Support recovery of files deleted from all Mac and Mac-based devices, such as M1/M2-equipped and T2-secured Macs.

It can recover files of multiple types, including photos, videos, documents, etc. in a few simple clicks.

Support data recovery from all internal and external storage devices, including hard drives, SD cards, USBs, etc.

Now check the following step-by-step instructions to know how to recover deleted data from M2 Mac using Stellar data recovery professional for Mac tool:

Download and install the Stellar Data Recovery Professional tool on your M2 Mac device.

Now, launch the software and from the Select What to Recover window, select the type of file you need to recover and click the Next button.

Select the storage location from where your file was deleted or lost. You can click the Can’t Find Volume button if you are not sure about the exact location of your deleted file.

After that, click the Scan button to start the scanning process and wait till the scanning gets completed.

Once the scanning process gets successfully completed, preview the recoverable files and select the one which you need to recover and click the Recover button to save them at the desired location.

Wrapping Up:

Hope, the above best methods to recover data from M2 Mac help you to get your deleted files back. Remember to stop using your Mac whenever you encounter data loss issues on it. If you don’t have created any backup earlier, you can use tools such as Stellar data recovery professional for Mac to recover deleted files without any problem.

