Best Private Browsers for Windows 11 to Try in 2022

As the number of internet users continues to grow, so do the concerns for cybersecurity. It is not just about hackers siphoning private data from unsuspecting users. Big corporations can use your browsing actions to target ads or unfairly sell them to the highest bidder.

So, browsing privacy becomes a significant concern for anyone using the internet. Sure, Microsoft appealed to its Windows 11 users by introducing privacy settings with the latest version of Microsoft Edge. Yet, it is far from a corporate-free independent browsing tool.

This piece will tell you what makes the ideal private browsers and what alternatives to standard web browsers you can utilize.

What features should more private browsing have?

Companies and governments can take the necessary steps to minimize the effects of ransomware and security breaches, but it will take time. Meanwhile, it is up to the user to understand what makes for an excellent private browser.

In addition, users take other measures to make their browsing more private. For instance, a VPN for Windows is an excellent addition to your daily online activities. It encrypts internet traffic and prevents many online entities from capturing insights about your habits. For instance, even Internet Service Providers should not be able to track your activities after installing a VPN.

When it comes to browsers, the ideal web browsing application should possess the following features:

Increased privacy

The browser you’re using should disclose how it uses your data. When examining the privacy statement, check if it sells your data to any third-party customers. For instance, Brave explains that it does not store users’ browsing histories (see here). Thus, it could mean that they have limited insights into your browsing.

Light on hardware

You should not shoot your CPU usage to 98% for simply watching a YouTube video. If your browser uses too much power, it may be trying to process or send your browsing information to other servers.

Quick loading speed

The safer browser has less information to process. Therefore, if you have a decent internet connection, an ideal browser should load sizeable websites within a reasonable time. Of course, it might not always be the case. Tor browser is one of the most privacy-focused tools, and its added protection might extend loading times.

High degree of personalization

Looking at the same windows for work and play day-in-day-out can become monotonous. A good browser should allow you to personalize everything in your browsing tabs – from colors to background themes.

Best private browsers for Windows 11

Creating a browser from scratch has never been easier. Almost anyone can develop a custom web browser with open-source code like Chromium and Firefox. However, it also means an overwhelming number of web browsers exist on the internet. You can never be too sure which ones are safe to use.

Considering that, here are the five best private browsers compatible with Windows 11 that you can count on to respect your privacy.

Mozilla Firefox

It is one of the oldest competitors to Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Mozilla Firefox has had an active user base of more than 200 million consecutively since 2019. Its earlier versions were based on the Netscape Navigator, although newer variants use a proprietary XPCOM architecture.

Today, the browser uses a sandbox-style security system. It prevents any cookies from tracking visitor activity across websites. The best part is that the browser can import your extensions, passwords, and bookmarks from Edge or Chrome.

Opera GX

A browser that caters to gamers, Opera GX is all about control. Earlier versions of Opera were already quite adept at keeping the user’s data private. Opera GX builds upon that by customizing how the browser uses the resources available on the computer.

Through the browser’s settings, you can set the limit for the maximum allowed RAM, storage, and CPU consumption for the browser. You can even choose the maximum allowed internet bandwidth. That way, you ensure that there are usable download/upload speeds for other programs, for example, a multiplayer game.

Iridium

Those who know their way around Google Chrome can feel at home with Iridium. This browser was developed using the Chromium engine. Only this time, the developers ensured that there should be no Google-dependent services persisting within the browser. Even so, all third-party extensions work just as fine.

Iridium is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. If you look for it online, the developers put a lot of emphasis on securing cookies and not “phoning home.” It is great from a privacy perspective, but it also means fewer updates when compared to other mainstream browsers.

Brave

If you feel that messing with extensions is too cumbersome, Brave is your browser. It has an ad-blocker, an HTTPS Everywhere feature, and an installed cryptocurrency wallet. It prevents the extensions from backtracking your data and saves on CPU drain.

You can use the default Chrome library even if you need additional extensions. The browser has regular updates, and all the performance data to Brave is reported anonymously. The only downside? Due to the ad-blocker function, some sites are slower to load.

Vivaldi

Another Chromium-based web browser, Vivaldi, was developed by the former co-founder and CEO of Opera, Jόn Stephenson von Tetzchner. The browser is all about speed and efficiency. It uses storage and can run dozens of tabs without drawing too much processing power.

Furthermore, the lack of data collection complements its slim design. It only anonymously draws performance data to help with future updates at your discretion. You can also benefit from several features, such as ad-blocker and screen capture, without needing third-party extensions.

Last Updated: