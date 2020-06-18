Bose shuts down their Augmented Reality division

Augmented Reality is a great technology that certainly sounds like it has all the right personal and business use applications to be a marketable success. As impressive as the technology may be, it doesn’t seem to be making an awful amount of money for it to be a sustainable business, which is why Bose has decided to put their AR products on hold.

First reported by Protocol, employees working in the company’s AR division have all left or were laid off. Bose has also announced to its partners that their apps would stop working in the coming weeks; with the company removing any mention of AR from its website in addition to closing its public AR SDK in April. The company also released the following statement:

Bose AR didn’t become what we envisioned. It’s not the first time our technology couldn’t be commercialised the way we planned, but components of it will be used to help Bose owners in a different way. We’re good with that. Because our research is for them, not us

Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that, much like the company’s core business, Bose’s AR focused on sound rather than visuals. The AR product, called Frames, was essentially a par of glasses with speakers on both arms, a microphone and a button that could be used to describe whatever someone was seeing, though could essentially be used for much more. Which is why Bose was working with other partners like Yelp and TripAdvisor on expanding its use. It had some innovative approaches to the technology, but innovation that will now likely need to land elsewhere as companies still try and figure out how to integrate AR into a successful business model.

Last Updated: