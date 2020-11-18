Capcom reveals a huge ransomware attack compromised its customer database

Capcom has revealed that a recent ransomware attack may have compromised personal data for approximately 350,000 people, including names, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, passport info, and possibly more.

The company posted on its website that it had to shut down its systems on November 2 after identifying a possible intrusion and confirmed that “a targeted attack against the company using ransomware, which destroyed and encrypted data on its servers by an organization demanding ransom money. “

Because the overall number of potentially compromised data cannot specifically be ascertained due to issues including some logs having been lost as a result of the attack, Capcom has listed the maximum number of items it has determined to potentially have been affected at the present time.

While the company has confirmed that nine former and current employees’ personal information has been exposed, it is still investigating the extent of the customer information that has been leaked and that this is likely limited to customers in the Japan and North American regions. The good news is that Capcom says that no credit card information was at risk of being exposed, though that might be scant comfort for those who fear their details may have been grabbed by the culprits.

Capcom will continue its investigation, beginning with contacting those individuals and other stakeholders whose information it has verified as having been compromised while continuing to look into what other information was potentially taken

Let’s hope that the damage caused by this attack is minimal and that Capcom can further improve their security measures to prevent this from happening again.

