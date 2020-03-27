Duolingo releases an app to teach your kids to read and write

Here at Critical Hit, we love all things geek but we understand that life is filled with other responsibilities too. After all, someone needs to raise your kids. With many parents now realising just hard teacher work is thanks to their kids now being stuck at home, I’m sure many of them would love to know how they could get their kids to stay entertained while still learning a thing or two. So that you can get back to pretending to work while secretly catching up on your Steam backlogs thanks to Duolingo.

If your kids are young enough and don’t quite know how to read yet, then Duolingo may have the solution for you as the company has announced that they are launching an app to teach children how to read and write English. The new app, called Duolingo ABC, makes use of short lessons to help teach the alphabet, phonics, and sight words to kids ages three through six.

According to the company, Duolingo ABC has more than 300 lessons which ask children to perform tasks like spelling a given word from a jumble of letters, tracing the outline of a capitalized or lowercase letter, tracing their names, tapping objects that start with a certain letter and tapping a specific word in a sentence.

The app is ready for download, although unfortunately they are only rolling out to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US currently. Hopefully, the company will open it up to the rest of the world so that all parents in lockdown can make use of the app and get their kids better at reading and writing. In fact, I know a few adults who need some help in that department.

