Elon Musk’s Neuralink is ready to demo its progress tonight

With mankind continuing to develop technologically, it’s scary to think what the next Everest of our technological society could be the future. Though many could argue that with the way the world is behaving right now, we’re still trying to master our own evolution and we shouldn’t be wondering about how technology might save us.

If there is one man who believes in utilising the power of microchips and computers to make us think faster, it’s Elon Musk. The tech mogul started one of his more ambitious ventures, Neuralink, a few years ago with the intent purpose of inserting microchips into the brain in an effort to improve human intelligence, and more importantly, prevent certain neurological disorders. A bold idea then, of of how AI and human intelligence could be combined in the future.

A future though that we will get a glimpse off as the company has revealed that it is ready to show its technology to the world and showcase the progress that it has made in making this a reality. The presentation will reportedly include the unveiling of a second-generation robot designed to attach the company’s technology to the brain, and a demo of neurons “firing in real-time,” although it’s not clear exactly what is meant by this.

Live webcast of working @Neuralink device

Friday 3pm Pacific https://t.co/PouLbrGzFU August 26, 2020

It all sounds like the concept of a sci-fi movie, the kind that ends badly for humanity. It could be a reason to get excited about an announcement like this, but this is 2020 and we know things can only likely end badly from here. If you are keen to see what our own technology-driven human evolution is going to look like, pay attention to the company’s YouTube channel where we will probably be able to see what they have to offer on Friday evening.

Musk is probably correct in thinking that inserting some form of a microchip into the brain will become a common thing for all of us, much the same way mobile devices have become an indispensable part of our lives. That doesn’t make it a future that is any less scary and doesn’t exactly fill me with excitement. If it came with its own Iron man mind-controlled body armour I could control though, then that might be something entirely different.

