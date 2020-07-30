Facetune is expanding to video with its new perfect selfie tools

If there is one thing that I don’t really like about many of these social media apps on our mobile devices, it’s that we’ve become obsessed with our physical appearance. Thanks to the popularity of selfies and the growth of personal branding, it’s no longer just a matter of having to take a picture of yourself, but now putting your best face or look forward every single chance you get.

Which is why apps like Facetune, which allows you to edit your selfies and make them look better, are so popular. Lightricks, the developers of Facetune, is looking to bring their expertise in the image enhancing space to the video world with the release of Facetune Video, which is designed to help you touch up selfie videos.

The app will allow users to select any video from their device where it can then apply the necessary changes, based on the option you want, including adjusting brightness, smoothing out your skin, whitening your smile, adding makeup or even changing the size of certain facial features. Though, it probably will not fix ugly, so sorry Darryn, you might just need to stick with taking your videos the traditional way.

Editor’s note: Wow Craig, right in the back.

It’s an app that I can see many influencers and social media personalities finding useful, especially in how it will speed up their post-editing work and get attractive content out quicker. The app is free to use, although some editing tools aren’t available unless you pay for a subscription which costs $7.99 per month or $35.99 for a year. There’s also the option to pay a $69.99 one-time fee if you prefer. Not cheap, but I guess far more affordable than plastic surgery.

The app is available for iOS with an Android version set to be released soon

Last Updated: