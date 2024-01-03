Focal Clear vs Clear MG Comparison Review

Img Source – Audioholics

Introduction

In the realm of high-end audio, Focal has consistently set the bar high with its audiophile-grade headphones. The Focal Clear and its newer iteration, the Focal Clear MG, are testament to the manufacturer’s commitment to delivering unparalleled sound quality. In this detailed Focal Clear vs Clear MG comparison, we’ll explore the technical specifications, delve into the design nuances, and offer a blend of technical insights and personal experiences to help you navigate the intricate choice between these two exceptional headphones.

Technical Specifications – Focal Clear vs Clear MG

Let’s start by breaking down the technical specifications of the Focal Clear and Focal Clear MG in a comprehensive table:

Feature Focal Clear Focal Clear MG Type Circum-aural open-back Circum-aural open-back Impedance 55 Ohms 55 Ohms Sensitivity 104dB SPL / 1 mW @ 1 kHz 104dB SPL / 1 mW @ 1 kHz THD 0.25% @ 1 kHz / 100 dB SPL 0.25% @ 1 kHz / 100 dB SPL Frequency Response 5Hz-28kHz 5Hz-28kHz Speaker Driver 1.6″ (40mm) Aluminum/Magnesium ‘M’-shape dome 1.5/8″ (40mm) ‘M’-shaped magnesium dome Weight 450g 450g Cables – 3m balanced cable (XLR 4-pin) – 3m unbalanced cable (1/4″ TRS jack) – 1.2m unbalanced cable (1/8″ TRS jack) – 1/8″ jack to 1/4″ stereo jack adapter – 1 x 3.9ft (1.2m) mini-jack cable with 1/4″ (6.35mm) jack adapter – 1 x 9.8ft (3m) 4-pin XLR cable – 1 jack adapter, 1 1/8″ (3.5mm) female – 1/4″ (6.35mm) male

Design and Build

Both the Focal Clear and Focal Clear MG exhibit the signature Focal design language, featuring circum-aural open-back ear cups and a robust build. However, upon closer inspection, the Clear MG introduces a level of sophistication that sets it apart. The bronze sheen and metallic grille on the honeycomb earcups of the Clear MG elevate its aesthetic appeal compared to the more understated gray makeup of the original Clear.

Design & Build – My Opinion

Having spent considerable time with both headphones, the enhanced material design of the Clear MG leaves a lasting impression. The bronze accents and the overall finish contribute to a sense of luxury that aligns with the premium price tag. In terms of comfort, both models offer a secure fit with perforated earpads, but the Clear MG’s combination of microfiber earpads and a leather headband adds an extra layer of elegance.

Driver Technology

The heart of any headphone lies in its driver, and both the Focal Clear and Clear MG feature Focal’s signature 40mm drivers with an M-shaped dome. However, the Clear MG takes a leap forward by introducing magnesium drivers. This innovation not only reduces overall weight but also enhances transient response, providing a more dynamic and extended low-end.

Technical Insight

The use of magnesium in the driver construction contributes to superior damping properties. This results in minimized distortion and a faster response to changes in audio signals. The Clear MG’s magnesium drivers mark a significant technical advancement, reflecting Focal’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio excellence.

Sound Quality and Performance

The open-back design of Focal headphones promises an expansive soundstage, and both the Clear and Clear MG deliver on this front. However, the Clear MG outshines its predecessor by offering a soundstage characterized by heightened dimensions in both height and depth. This improvement is particularly noticeable in the MG’s ability to create a more immersive and engaging audio experience.

Img Source – TechRadar

My Thoughts on the Audio

In practical terms, the Clear MG’s soundstage feels like a journey into the music, providing a three-dimensional sonic landscape. The improved high-end extension in the MG results in a fuller and more detailed representation of the audio, making it a compelling choice for audiophiles seeking a captivating listening experience.

Low End, Mids, and Highs

Breaking down the frequency spectrum, the Clear MG excels in various aspects compared to the original Clear.

Low End: The Clear MG takes the already punchy and clear bass of the Clear to new heights. The MG’s superior depth allows it to delve deeper into the sub-bass frequencies, offering a more impactful and textured low-end experience.

The Clear MG takes the already punchy and clear bass of the Clear to new heights. The MG’s superior depth allows it to delve deeper into the sub-bass frequencies, offering a more impactful and textured low-end experience. Mids: The original Clear is celebrated for its exceptional midrange clarity. While the Clear MG introduces a warm and lively response, the versatility of the Clear’s tonality shines through, offering a more dynamic range in the mid frequencies.

The original Clear is celebrated for its exceptional midrange clarity. While the Clear MG introduces a warm and lively response, the versatility of the Clear’s tonality shines through, offering a more dynamic range in the mid frequencies. Highs: The Clear MG emerges victorious in the high-frequency range, delivering a smoother sibilance and airy textures. Features like sizzle and reverb-tail are more pronounced on the MG, catering to those who appreciate a more vibrant treble.

What’s the Best Choice? – Focal Clear vs Clear MG

Choosing between the Focal Clear and Focal Clear MG ultimately depends on individual preferences and priorities. If you value a more luxurious design, enhanced low-end performance, and an immersive soundstage, the Clear MG is a worthy investment. On the other hand, if versatility in tonality, exceptional midrange clarity, and a more comprehensive accessory package are crucial to you, the original Clear remains a strong contender.

Conclusion

In the battle of Focal Clear vs. Focal Clear MG, both headphones emerge as titans in the audiophile arena. The Clear MG pushes the boundaries with magnesium drivers, a refined design, and an enhanced sonic experience. However, the original Clear holds its ground with versatility and a timeless appeal. As you embark on your sonic journey, consider your audio preferences, style, and the listening experience you desire to make an informed decision between these two exceptional headphones.

