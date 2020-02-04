Here’s the winner of the Crucial P1 NVME SSD!

This article was sponsored. The editorial and content is entirely created in-house, unless otherwise specified.

It’s pretty simple. Adding an SSD to your desktop or laptop is the simplest and most effective way to breathe life into an older machine, or dramatically speed up even a newer. Because they don’t rely on platters and all of that physical movement, solid-state drives are unfathomably faster than regular old hard drives. And, when they’re NVMe drives, they’re even faster, as they’re not hindered by the slower SATA bus.

Thanks to the fine folks at Crucial, we’ve got one of their 500GB P1 NVMe M.2 SSD’s to give away

Says Crucial:

“Whether you are trying to get in the game faster or store all your precious memories, the Crucial P1 SSD delivers. Capacities start at 500GB and scale to 1TB. Accelerate performance with the latest NVMe PCIe technology. The P1 is designed to be the only storage upgrade you need — storage, speed, and dependability. Accelerate everything.”

Whether the winner uses it as a system drive or just as storage to speed up your games, it’ll make a monumental difference to their general computing experience. Here’s who won:

Congratulations to Cole Bezuidenhout. We’ll be in touch this morning to arrange delivery of your prize. Upset you didn’t win? Well, that’s normal – but do keep your eyes peeled as we have something even better to give away really, really soon. Once again, thanks to the lovely human being at Crucial for the prize.

