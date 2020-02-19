Hooray! The cables are fixed, so South African internet connectivity should return to normal

South Africa’s internet connectivity of late has been abysmal, thanks to a pair of breaks in the undersea cables that supply us with our connectivity. Many internet service providers have thus had to do some routing workarounds just to keep us connected – but that’s come at the expense of speed and latency.

“This catastrophe, that caused South African internet users reduced speed on international browsing and impacted international voice calling and mobile roaming, occurred in the early hours of 16 January 2020. South Africans can now breathe a sigh of relief as international connectivity capacity returns to normal, ” says Openserve in a press release.

Well, that’s no longer a problem. According to Openserve and the SA National Research Network, connectivity has been completely restored, with the fault in the South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT3/WASC) repaired.

SAT-3 has been up and stable since 21h25 UTC last evening, 18/02/2020. The cable vessel has left the area. — REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) February 19, 2020

“In the early hours of this morning (approximately 01:30) Openserve received confirmation, from aboard cable ship Leon Thevenin, that the portion of the SAT3/WASC repair offshore Congo has now been completed. This concludes a long and complex restoration process of an unprecedented simultaneous cable break of two Atlantic Ocean based submarine cable systems…”

The Leon Thevenin will now move on to the West African Cable System (WACS) cable, with repair on that scheduled to be completed by 25 February. According to Openserve, traffic on WACS isn’t affected by its power-related faults

It’s been just over a month since the breaks happened, resulting in poor connectivity for most south African users. It may be a while yet before speeds return to normal though, as ISPs will have to change their routing to accommodate for restored connectivity on SAT3/WASC.

