How to Unlock an iPhone Without Apple ID

Can you unlock an iPhone without using an Apple ID? What if you purchased an iPhone and it won’t unlock for you because it’s tied to the previous user?

You could use an iPhone password unlocker, and we will show you exactly where to find that and how to use it.

Download the Unlocker and Use It

You can download a program called the TunesKit iPhone Unlocker on your computer and use that to access your locked iPhone. Even if you forgot your phone password and can’t get into your phone, you can use this unlocker to access the phone very quickly.

After the program is downloaded, turn on the unlocker tool and plug the locked iPhone into your computer. You can use a connecting cable to hook the two devices together. Once they are linked, the iOS unlock program works very quickly to open the phone back up. It’s perfect for when you forgot Apple ID password and can’t get back into the phone.

On the iPhone unlock tool, you’ll be asked to verify the device details. Once you’ve done that, it’s a really simple step to download the necessary firmware. You’ll be prompted to download the correct firmware you need to unlock your phone.

Once that’s been downloaded, it’s as simple as pressing the unlock button on the application to unlock iPhone passcode and get full access to the phone again.

Which Phones Does It Work on?

With each new iteration of the iPhone, there would be a host of changes to the features and functionality of the device, says Lifewire. With each release, there are older programs that no longer work, and you may be wondering which versions of the iPhone the unlocker program works with.

The good news is that this tool is powerful enough to work with any version of the iPhone. It’s supported by free firmware updates, so even if a new version of the iPhone comes out, the tool will be updated so it can work on that version.

How Easy Is It to Use?

Everything about the unlocker tool is designed for user friendliness. There are no complicated steps for you to go through or difficult process to figure out. Everything is laid out very simple, and the tool will guide you through the entire process step by step. You’ll be prompted what to do every step of the way.

Never Lose Your Access Again

If you’re not able to get back into your iPhone because you lost the password and can’t remember your credentials, the TunesKit iPhone Unlocker can help. You can erase iPhone without Apple ID, getting rid of all the data on the phone even if you can’t unlock it. That makes it easy and safe to sell. You can also open up a phone you bought online that’s been used before and you weren’t provided the credentials for.

Don’t let passwords and a restrictive Apple ID keep you back from accessing any iPhone you own or want to purchase.

