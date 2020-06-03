Home Technology Hublot wants people to pay more than R85 000 for its new smartwatch

How much would you be willing to spend on a smartwatch? For me, even if it’s kitted out with a super-accurate GPS, capable of tracking features across a variety of sports and workouts, can interact with my phone, read and send messages, order an Uber and even offer the opportunity to listen to music, I would be hard-pressed to spend anywhere near R10 000 for one.  Even if it was drop-proof and had plenty of battery life.

Well, what about more than R85 000? Yes, timepiece manufacturer Hublot believes that people might be lured into purchasing a smartwatch that costs the same price as a cheaper second-hand car. Not sure if they are aware that the world is going through some tough economic times at the moment, but somehow they believe that pricing a smartwatch north of $5000, which is more than 10x the average price for one, is a good idea.

Called the Hublot Big Bang E, the watch comes in two variations: a titanium version, which retails for $5,200, and black ceramic one priced at $5,800. Both include a 42mm OLED high-definition touchscreen covered with sapphire crystal along with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery. Both devices are powered by Google’s Wear OS.

The device certainly looks pretty and you will definitely pay for some quality craftsmanship, but from a feature perspective, will it offer anything extra for the price? Well apparently the Big Bang E has its own watchfaces with some additional abilities, such as one that keeps track of the lunar calendar and another that changes colour throughout the day as part of the #HuboltLovesArt initiative. So, in other words…not much.

It’s a lot of money for something that doesn’t really offer much more than what’s out there and I guess owning a Hublot timepiece really is a status symbol than a sign of a good feature-set (or common sense). The company doesn’t reveal too many details around its GPS or activity capabilities or its battery life, so you really are getting a device that is decidedly average and possibly even offering less than normal devices. It’s perhaps a touch of madness from them, but I guess its just another thing to note that I will just never ever be able to afford. And I guess that’s watch status is all about.

