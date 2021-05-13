Intel launches ten more 11th generation processors

After unveiling their 11th-gen Core H-series chips (codenamed “Tiger Lake-H”), Intel has now added a further 10 processors to the range with five consumer chips and five commercial chips now made available for the broader market. With the new chips replicating similar models found in Intel’s 10th gen range but with obvious performance improvements.

Both sets of processors include three eight-core chips and two six-core chips, with all running at 35W, save for the top of the range flagship Core i9-11980HK, which is clocked at 65W. The chips will support up to 44 platform PCIe lanes, Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40Gbps bandwidth, discrete Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Optane H20, feature overclocking with Intel’s Speed Optimizer (on some SKUs), 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes with RST-bootable RAID0, and turbo boost up to 5.0Ghz with Intel’s Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.

Speaking of the flagship processor, Intel is targeting this processor specifically at gamers, with the company claiming it will give you the best performance on the market, even when compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the company claiming they outperformed that other flagship processors in the following games Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, though don’t provide too many details on what those benchmark scores were and what the rest of the respective kits were packed with, so take those claims with a large helping of salt.

As for the commercial side of things, these chipsets will include a number of new features mostly aimed at increase security like Intel’s Hardware Shield (which includes a new threat-detection technology that Intel says is “the industry’s first and only silicon-enabled AI threat detection”), Total Memory Encryption, and Active Management Technology. Intel is also claiming that most financial services, media and entertainment work will also get performance boosts over the way the processors are optimised towards those forms of calculations. Though again, without benchmark details, it’s possibly just marketing speak for now, though it should be unsurprising that these new chips are decently faster than the old ones.

It’s great that Intel has decided to improve its range of chips for the market though with the world still struggling with a global chip shortage, throwing more chips into the mix is probably not going to help. Though that hasn’t stopped many new manufacturers including Razer, HP, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, Dell, Gigabyte and Acer from announcing new laptops all based on these new Intel chips. There are more than thirty new models announced in total, so rather than try and talk about all of them ,I will just point you to this The Verge article which will give you all the information no the new laptops announced over the past few days.

