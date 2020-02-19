Jetman Dubai may soon make your wildest dreams of being Iron Man come true

If there is any superhero I would like to be, it’s Iron Man. Though that might have something to do with the man having more money than sense to know what to do with. Having the suit would also be pretty cool too. And while the likelihood of me possessing any of that Stark intelligence or bank balance are nigh impossible, perhaps the opportunity for an Iron Man suit won’t be too far-reaching.

Innovative tech company Jetman Dubai has built a new jet-powered, carbon-fibre suit that may make the dreams of many a comic book hero become a reality soon. The company has just published a new video (thanks to The Verge for first publishing it) which shows pilot Vince Reffet using their new prototype suit which they claim can fly as high as 6000 feet (1830m).

In the video, we can see the pilot reach a height of 100 metres in as little as 8 seconds with the ability to travel 1km achieved in as little as 30 seconds. That is way faster than most cars are capable of even reaching and at those speeds, there is likely to be a significant amount of G-forces on the wearer. It might not be as fast as Tony Stark travels around the world to save us all from Thanos and looks more like The Vulture than the Iron Man, suit but that is still impressive and something I wouldn’t mind trying out one day. I wonder if they’ve solved the whole suit freezing up thing at higher altitudes yet?

It is the first time that a Jetman Dubai pilot could combine hovering safely at limited altitude and flying aerobatics at high altitude in the same flight. Controlled from the ground by the human body, the equipment enables Jetman Dubai to reach speeds of 400kmh, as well as hovering, changing direction and performing loops

This is all just a prototype for now, though it would be interesting to see if a device like this could ever become legal and mainstream. I doubt they would legitimately allow us to travel too high with something like this or that I could ever afford something like this, but just being able to get that feeling of flying around would be cool. Who knows, maybe one day we can all be Iron Man.

