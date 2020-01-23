Lenovo ready to launch new VR headset for the educational market

Many companies want in on the VR game and acknowledge its significance to the future. It’s just a matter of figuring out which market to tackle and exactly how to make your mark on an industry that can be highly competitive with little profitability. Lenovo hasn’t had too much luck when previously attempting to break into the market with their Mirage Solo project, but the company is not giving up on the idea and ready to try again with the new Mirage S3.

This new system appears to be standalone system that doesn’t require any additional hardware unlike the Mirage Solo with the company seemingly aiming this device at the lucrative education market, with the company creating a set of tools (breaking away from Google’s ill-fated Daydream suite) to make it easier for teachers to integrate VR into their different school curriculums:

Introducing the Lenovo VR Classroom 2, an even smarter solution that empowers teachers and administrators to easily integrate virtual reality lessons into their curriculum.



According to the product page, the “Lenovo Mirage VR S3” headset contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and runs on Android, with a 1,920 x 2,160 resolution per eye and a 4200mAh battery inside, USB-C charging, and a simple controller. Much like the Oculus Go, the device doesn’t feature any inside-out tracking meaning you won’t be able to move around in VR at all beyond turning your body in different directions. Perhaps an indication though that the company is looking to market this at a lower price point, which would make it more relative for the education market.

A press release from the company says we can expect to see the devices arriving later in 2020 in the US. Not clear at present if there are any plans to bring these headsets to the local market. They could be quite useful to the education market here though probably still unlikely to make or school system any better at teaching maths.

