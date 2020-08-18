Mozilla and Google renew their default search engine partnership

While web browsers are cool and all, they’re really only as powerful as the information you can view on them. This is why search engines and the ability to search directly from the URL bar are such handy tools for any browser to be successful. For the likes of Microsoft and Google, those default choices are often easy as they each have their own dedicated search engines to draw upon, even if you could argue about the effectiveness of Microsoft’s Bing search.

Mozilla doesn’t have a search engine of its own, which is why choosing a default search provider for its Firefox browser became so important. According to ZDNet, it appears the company has decided to extend its agreement with Google until 2023. The companies have not formally announced the deal, which the report estimates is worth between $400 and $450 million per year, though they are expected to do so in the coming months once all the contract details are finalised.

For Mozilla, times have been rather difficult as they are one of the few tech companies’ that has suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with it reportedly laying off more than a quarter of its workforce and changing its focus on building new products to try and find profitability elsewhere.

Most of Mozilla’s revenue coming from search engines in different countries who pay for the right to be the default browser, while also earning some income from the many different apps and tools that are available through its platform as well. Many efforts to diversify its business, like a new OS and mobile phone, haven’t proved successful so it will be interesting to see where Mozilla focuses next now that they have some extra cash to spend.

