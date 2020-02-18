New Durability Test claims that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip glass screen is not all it’s cracked up to be

Samsung claimed to have possibly solved the folding screen dilemma with a move to glass with their new Galaxy Z flip. A competitor to the Motorola Razr but one with enhanced specs and a screen that actually doesn’t crease or break when folded too many times! Hooray! Only that may not be the case.

A new video from Zack Nelson – who put the screen through its paces with a durability test of his own – shows pretty devastating consequences for the screen itself – calling into question whether the folding glass display is really all that effective for the task at hand. This comes after similar tests against the Motorola Razr also revealed poor results after repetitive folding, something which appears to have been confirmed by current comments forms reviewers who claim the quality of the folding screen is not all that good.

The video questions the quality of the glass in the device or indeed whether it is proper glass as the marks and scratches shown on display here are not typical of glass screens. In fact, the Z Flip performs poorly in this test, comparable and possibly even worse than the Razr did. I would obviously hazard caution that the methods of testing might be more extreme than the average user is likely to exert on their device in a short time. This model in test may not be the final version consumers will get when it releases, but the concerns remain with no company really able to fill the world with much confidence yet that folding screens can last a long time without breaking.

According to The Verge, the scratches that may be showing could come from a protective layer that has been placed on top of the screen rather than the glass itself. Something which certainly makes it sound better but still concerning if the protective layer itself does not last as long as it should.

Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to deliver a sleek, premium look and offer an immersive viewing experience,” a spokesperson said by email. “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.

This is not great for a device that is set to be a flagship phone with a hefty price tag. Personally, I would steer well clear of these foldable devices for the time being until companies finally figure out how to make them without falling apart and yet somehow still feeling they can charge the earth for something likely to break.

