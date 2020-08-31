New Sony Experia 5 II leak confirms that the 21:9 display is here to stay

I think smartphone manufacturing companies should give up on teasing details of their new devices and just accept the fact that whatever they’re working on is going to be rumbled anyway. This time it’s Sony, whose upcoming Xperia 5 II has found its details leaked online thanks to a promotional video obtained by Android Headlines. The video gives us a glimpse of not only what the new device looks like, but what’s inside of it as well.

Much like the Xperia 5, which was a smaller version of the full-sized Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 II looks like a shrunken-down version of the Xperia 1 II and I bet you’re confused by now. Sony’s strategy of having an unusual aspect ratio with this device continues, as the Xperia 5 II feature sa 6.1″ Full HD+ HDR OLED panel (120 Hz refresh rate) with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

It’s an exceptional screen though, that despite its lengthier aspect ratio, also comes with decent power, such as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM now (up from 6GB in the previous model). It will offer 128GB of storage with the option to expand the memory with a microSD card. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is making a return after Sony decided to ditch this option the last time around. Perhaps users still felt a strong need to connect their wired headphones to the machine.

As for cameras, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 24mm lens, along with a 12-megapixel 124-degree ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Enough camera power to satisfy many users, even if it’s not the best in its class.

Sony is expected to officially unveil the device on September 17, so we will probably only find out then what the cost of this will be. It’s not as good as what we’ve seen from Samsung and Huawei, but at least unlike the former, it runs Google software. Meaning a device like this could certainly get more attention and help Sony regain lost territory.

Last Updated: