New Windows update automatically installs Edge browser onto machines

Microsoft has a poor history with its software updates that can often be quite frustrating as they force them upon users, at often frustrating times and often for completely inconsequential features and fixes. And while the company claims that its forced updates are mostly to do with security fixes, it appears that its latest update that has started hitting some people’s machines may show that the company has not quite escaped its poor reputation in this area just yet.

According to quite a few tweets posted by many people, it appears that Microsoft’s latest update has automatically installed Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser. This alone is enough to frustrate most people who perhaps don’t want to make the change to Edge, but the update makes it even worst by not just pinning it to your taskbar at the bottom, but apparently automatically launching itself to see if you want to make it the default browser. And without an option to uninstall the browser too.

A Windows 10 update forces a full screen @MicrosoftEdge window, which cannot be closed from the taskbar, or CTRL W, or even ALT F4. You must press "get started," then the X, and even then it pops up a welcome screen. And pins itself to the taskbar. pic.twitter.com/mEhEbqpIc7 — Taran Quarantino (@TaranVH) July 2, 2020

*wakes up and discovers they not only decided to install Edge on my computer without my consent but also pinned it to my taskbar* …no. NO — ᴍeadow w👀f🌿 (@gothfundme) June 29, 2020

"We care about your privacy" Microsoft Edge says as it quietly installs on my computer, opens up in the morning, and once more reminds me that Windows 7 sucks and plz update to the other O/S.



Never change, Microsoft. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 30, 2020

If windows 7 isn't supported then why did my Work machine automatically install Microsoft EDGE last night 😐 — DJ_Uchuu – Silicon Dreams Comin' 3rd July 👀👀 (@DjUchuu) June 30, 2020

My PC just force shutdown to install Microsoft edge. Losing at least an hour of drawing. Thank you @Microsoft

No one is gonna use you're shitty excuse for a browser, no matter how much you force it. June 30, 2020

Windows apparently did an update in the middle of the night and now my fucking document with the notes for Episode 56 are all gone!

It's all good though, I got Microsoft Edge out of the deal so you know, that's good and something I asked for -_-

We'll have it up soon xo — Think of the Children (@totccast) June 30, 2020

#Windows10 update. Install the update and get MS edge as default browser and propaganda/advert distributer.. And you can't remove it. Dont be fooled. Skip the update. @Microsoft — Paul Laris (@Paul_Laris) June 30, 2020

While I do actually like Microsoft’s new Edge browser and think it is definitely superior to Google’s default Chrome browser, these type of tactics should definitely not be accepted from the software company and people should have the freedom to choose to download it and try it out, rather than being forced into doing so.

Microsoft has yet to officially respond to any of this, but hopefully they will revert their approach to getting Edge onto customer’s machines and rather spend more effort in showcasing Edge’s better features to users than thrusting it upon them.

Last Updated: