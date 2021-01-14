Nvidia and AMD address GPU shortages

With the gaming world embracing its next-generation of consoles, many PC gamers were excited for the new GPUs from Nvidia and AMD that were going to allow them to bring fantastic new worlds into 4K focus. The problem here was that a combination of short supply and massive demand meant that very few people have been able to get their hands on new GPUs.

The new Nvidia RTX 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti and 3090 and the AMD RX 6800 and 6800 XT cards all released to much fanfare around the world last year, but thanks to Covid-19 affecting some of the production of these cards and the growing demand for cryptocurrency processing, gamers themselves have been struggling to get their hands on them.

Both companies have released a statement recently talking about these shortages, though it doesn’t look good with Nvidia saying that stock will likely remain lean until April, where they may possibly be able to ramp up production to meet the necessary demand.

Meanwhile, AMD has revealed (via AnandTech) that the company may be struggling to meet demand, but is still trying to go out of its way to ensure that its at least able to keep prices down:

We knew about the expiration of some tariff policies, and in advance worked towards a more flexible supply chain as it relates to AMD. We are committed to keeping GPU pricing as close to our suggested retail pricing as much as possible because it’s the only way to be fair to the users. Normally when we have GPU launches, our own branded cards are available initially but then fade away for our partners to pick up. This time around we’re not phasing out our RX 6000 series, enabling us to sell direct to customers as low as possible. We’re encouraging partners to do the same. Not only tariffs, but the COVID environment has increased shipping and freight costs, which are hard to avoid. As we get into a more normal environment, this should improve. This also matters for our planned graphics updates through the first half of the year, as we have a lot of product coming to market.

None of this is good news for gamers though, and by the time that Nvidia and AMD stock is available, the new units will be announced and fans will want to wait for those instead.

Only to run into the same issues as the cycle continues.

