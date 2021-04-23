OnePlus releases new triggers for mobile gamers

Mobile gaming is a massive industry. Even if console or PC gamers might disagree with that sentiment, the truth is that a large number of people turn to their phones to get a gaming fix than turn to one of the more specialised devices. And considering how powerful mobile phone are becoming, that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise really as the quality of game are getting closer to parity with the bigger machines.

Perhaps the biggest stumbling blocks to many gamers taking the format seriously, outside of the proliferation of shoddy free-to-play titles that is, are the small screen size and the poor controls drawbacks. The former can be solved through a variety of connectors or syncing software found on certain televisions and TV boxes, and the latter can now be solved with new gaming triggers from OnePlus.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 21, 2021

These new triggers can be clipped around the edge of most phones (any Android or iOS device, so long as they’re less than 11.5mm thick with a case on). These triggers essentially offer an additional physical button to the gaming experiences that are synced via Bluetooth and can be mapped to perform whatever functions you require.

The triggers are also interchangeable, can be moved to different locations of your device and allow for various adjustments to its touch sensitivity It’s a simple design that is not as advanced as other similar devices we’ve seen from competitors, but the big difference here is the price, with the company launching them first in India for the low price of $15 (R240). Making them affordable to almost any mobile gamer and something that could be a must-have should it ever get released in this country.

