Parents watch out, Hello Kitty Tamagotchis are coming your way

Parents hide your wallets away quickly, as the Tamagotchi is coming back. And to make it even more appealing to kids and more annoying for everyone else, it’s bringing Hello Kitty along with it to help encourage those little ones to keep their new digital hatchlings alive, well-fed, and whatever else they want you to do with these things.

Bandai has decided to team up with the popular Hello Kitty brand for a new revision of its popular Tamagotchi devices. This new series of Tamagotchi won’t see kids play as or look after the popular Hello Kitty mascot but will rather appear onscreen to help look after their digital pet, clean up or even just spend time with them. Meaning that not only will parents get frustrated at their kid’s incessant need to look after their digital pets, but they’ll also want to spend time with Hello Kitty too.

Something which Hello Kitt brand owners Sanrio Inc, appear excited about as they revealed in a new press statement:

For generations, Hello Kitty has connected with people through friendship. We’re so excited to partner with Bandai America on the portable Tamagotchi that will offer fans a fun and interactive way to connect with their friend Hello Kitty throughout the day.

The Hello Kitty Tamagotchi are expected to be on sale from early 2021 and will come in two different plastic shells: a white shell with Hello Kitty’s red bow and whiskers, and a red shell that’s covered in Hello Kitty’s favourite things. It’s hard to imagine that Tamagotchi are a thing when kids have access to smartphones which can offer so much more. But I guess, there is still a market for digital pets and it’s probably safer to have your kids playing on these than getting hooked on another game that offers ridiculous microtransactions.

