Razer’s new Stealth 13 comes with an impressive 120Hz display

Laptop gaming is increasingly becoming a thing. It’s hard to believe that the amount of power that used to be reserved for big hulking towers under your desk can now all be contained in thin notebooks that make console owners everywhere cry in upscaled 4K. And now they can probably cry even harder as Razer has announced the early 2020 edition of its Blade Stealth 13 (as reported by The Verge).

As you would expect from any Razer machine, the laptop packs plenty of power with a Core i7-1065G7H processor, the same as the earlier model, but this time backed by a more powerful graphics card in the form of a GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q design and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. This is to go with its 16GB of RAM and SSD drive (available in different sizes).

This is not the real gamechanger though, with the new Stealth set to tackle the real problem with laptops and gaming – that of the screen itself. The laptop will be the first Ultrabook with a 13.3-inch 120Hz display, compared to the 60Hz displays on prior models. (Razer will also offer a 4K touchscreen model aimed at content creators). That higher refresh rate screen is ideal for gaming, as it provides smoother visuals while in a game. Razer says the new panel will cover 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

The new model replaces last year’s GTX model and starts at $1,799 (R33 000) – which will cost even more locally once import costs are thrown in – and will be available in the second half of the year, depending on how the current pandemic impacts on production. It’s an impressive new machine and one that promises to provide a screen that justifies the impressive hardware inside of it. Now, all we need is actual money to buy the thing.

Last Updated: