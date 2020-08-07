Samsung and Microsoft form a partnership for xCloud

Mobile gaming is already proving to be a lucrative business for many companies, and Samsung’s was to ensure that its next evolution, cloud gaming, is best suited for its devices. The company has announced a partnership with Microsoft to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung’s Galaxy Store. This version will allow Xbox players to redeem tokens and make in-app purchases like buying skins or DLC items in the Xbox Store.

As detailed in The Verge, the Xbox Game Pass app available on the Google Play Store will not support these types of in-app purchases and so will only be available through Samsung’s app store. Alongside this Xbox Game Pass app, Samsung is also offering a gaming bundle for the Galaxy Note 20 that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X Plus. The controller is made with the game streaming in mind, and it can keep your phone charged while you play.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is the first device to take advantage of this closer Xbox Game Pass integration, and it’s reasonable to assume that Microsoft’s ambitions to bring xCloud to TVs will likely involve Samsung at some point in the future.

I think it’s great to see Samsung pushing to help drive the growth of cloud gaming, though I do feel that giving Samsung users special benefits over other handsets might leave some gamers feeling a little bitter, much the same way they complain about the way certain consoles get exclusive treatment or the difference between games on Epic and Steam. I guess there will never be pleasing everyone, but to promote their cloud gaming future and ensure they get a one-up over Google’s Stadia, Microsoft will need to make certain allowances for programs like this.

